The Roadshow Christmas Tour to make stop in Cape

The Roadshow Christmas Tour � featuring contemporary Christian artists Matthew West, Matt Maher, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford � is coming to the Show Me Center on Dec. 2.

Compassion LIVE�s �The Roadshow Tour� is celebrating 10 years by introducing the Christmas tour and Cape Girardeau is one of 29 coast-to-coast stops, according to Gospel Music Association�s website.

�I�m so honored to be invited back by my friends at Compassion International to now headline �The Roadshow Tour� for the first time,� West said in a statement on the website. �I firmly believe that every concert can be not just a concert, but a life-changing experience.�

West said, �And because of the work of Compassion International, the impact goes far beyond those in attendance at the shows. Many children�s lives are being radically changed, rescued from poverty through the blessing of sponsorship.�

Plumb promises new elements to her live performance, according to the website.