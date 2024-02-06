The Roadshow Christmas Tour to make stop in Cape

The Roadshow Christmas Tour ï¿½ featuring contemporary Christian artists Matthew West, Matt Maher, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford ï¿½ is coming to the Show Me Center on Dec. 2.
Compassion LIVEï¿½s ï¿½The Roadshow Tourï¿½ is celebrating 10 years by introducing the Christmas tour and Cape Girardeau is one of 29 coast-to-coast stops, according to Gospel Music Associationï¿½s website.
ï¿½Iï¿½m so honored to be invited back by my friends at Compassion International to now headline ï¿½The Roadshow Tourï¿½ for the first time,ï¿½ West said in a statement on the website. ï¿½I firmly believe that every concert can be not just a concert, but a life-changing experience.ï¿½
West said, ï¿½And because of the work of Compassion International, the impact goes far beyond those in attendance at the shows. Many childrenï¿½s lives are being radically changed, rescued from poverty through the blessing of sponsorship.ï¿½
Plumb promises new elements to her live performance, according to the website.
ï¿½Iï¿½m really excited to announce that I will be a part of ï¿½The Roadshow Christmasï¿½ for Christmas 2018,ï¿½ Plumb said in the statement. ï¿½Iï¿½m also equally nervous and excited because I will be trying something very new in my show that Iï¿½ve never done before.ï¿½
Compassion International was founded in 1952 and is a child-advocacy ministry that pairs compassionate people with those who are suffering from poverty, according to its website. The ministry aims to release children from spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty.
Tickets and all information for The Roadshow Christmas can be found online at www.showmecenter.biz.
