The Roadshow Christmas Tour to make stop in Cape

The Roadshow Christmas Tour ï¿½ featuring contemporary Christian artists Matthew West, Matt Maher, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford ï¿½ is coming to the Show Me Center on Dec. 2.

Compassion LIVEï¿½s ï¿½The Roadshow Tourï¿½ is celebrating 10 years by introducing the Christmas tour and Cape Girardeau is one of 29 coast-to-coast stops, according to Gospel Music Associationï¿½s website.

ï¿½Iï¿½m so honored to be invited back by my friends at Compassion International to now headline ï¿½The Roadshow Tourï¿½ for the first time,ï¿½ West said in a statement on the website. ï¿½I firmly believe that every concert can be not just a concert, but a life-changing experience.ï¿½

West said, ï¿½And because of the work of Compassion International, the impact goes far beyond those in attendance at the shows. Many childrenï¿½s lives are being radically changed, rescued from poverty through the blessing of sponsorship.ï¿½

Plumb promises new elements to her live performance, according to the website.