'The river determines': Queen of the Mississippi set to dock Friday

With floodwaters receding, the 150-passenger Queen of the Mississippi with her towering stacks and bright red paddle wheel is set to sail Friday toward Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park.

The stop will be one of 12 tentative visits by five riverboats — Queen of the Mississippi, American Queen, American Duchess, America and American Harmony — through December.

Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau office administrator Betty Seesing Roth said the schedule is interrupted every year because of issues caused by Mother Nature. Roth handles the specifics of the riverboat dockings.

“The schedule is just an outline,” she said. “The river determines.”

And every year, she said, there are boats unable to dock and boats that have unscheduled stops in downtown Cape Girardeau.

She said the riverboats, “just show up, spend four hours here, and are on their way.”

For each docking, Roth said, there’s a separate company running the boat. There also is a separate company organizing the on-sight excursions.

A woman takes a photo of Queen of the Mississippi, left, and American Queen while the riverboats dock Aug. 23, 2017, at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

“For every boat docking, I’m dealing with three different companies for the same boat,” she said.

Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said many of the boats may pay for passengers to visit downtown museums and historic buildings, a practice “that hasn’t changed” through the years, she said.