The rise of resin art

The new art trend sweeping the internet is called resin art. Epoxy resin artists have been showcasing their creations throughout social media recently. Resin art has become popular due to the minimal amount of materials required.
Epoxy resin is a reactive polymer that typically cures within 24 hours. The epoxy is created by mixing two similar components, then is hardened in a separate mixture. Traditionally, resin is used for building or construction. The epoxy resin begins as a liquid, then hardens around the object or molds into the desired form. Resin is now used for furniture, keychains and jewelry.
Senior art major Ryan Nevill said resin art is a good development that people naturally gravitate towards. "It is so fickle, it has a chemical reaction where it heats up and has a set time, you're not really supposed to handle it with bare hands," Nevill said, "It is not an early on friendly creation, it is more modern, exotic, and not something you see every day."
Quarantine boredom spiked the interest in resin art because people could create it at home, according to StudyBreaks.com. Individuals began creating and selling their resin creations through social media.
Creating crafts using epoxy resin requires talent and a keen eye. Resin is versatile and attractive to the eye due to its glass-like appearance according to ArtResin.com.
Local resin art creator Abby Alfaro said she watched tutorials for her keychains but the more unique items were created through trial and error. "Before someone gets into making creations, they need to know that epoxy resin is expensive," Alfaro said, "I use safe ones that do not require gloves and a mask but it is still a good idea because it can potentially harm you if you are not careful."
According to the Reno Gateway Project, the beauty of resin is everything it can be manipulated into. Canvases, desks and even flowers are among the most popular objects being used today. The epoxy protects from watermarks or scratches once it hardens, whether that be on a piece of jewelry or a tabletop.
Resin artist Patti Meadors said she had to figure out most of the art form on her own. "I started last year during quarantine when I first did ashtrays, earrings, jewelry boxes along with a little bit of everything," Meadors said, "I own a small business through Instagram called @patticreates which consists mostly of my friends and college-aged buyers."
"A lot of students feel like they have limited resources here at SEMO when in reality, a resin 3D printer is a great modern tool that more people should know about," Nevill said.
For more information on the resin printer at the Heather MacDonald Greene Multimedia Center visit 3D Design & Printing.
