The rise of resin art

The new art trend sweeping the internet is called resin art. Epoxy resin artists have been showcasing their creations throughout social media recently. Resin art has become popular due to the minimal amount of materials required.

Epoxy resin is a reactive polymer that typically cures within 24 hours. The epoxy is created by mixing two similar components, then is hardened in a separate mixture. Traditionally, resin is used for building or construction. The epoxy resin begins as a liquid, then hardens around the object or molds into the desired form. Resin is now used for furniture, keychains and jewelry.

Senior art major Ryan Nevill said resin art is a good development that people naturally gravitate towards. "It is so fickle, it has a chemical reaction where it heats up and has a set time, you're not really supposed to handle it with bare hands," Nevill said, "It is not an early on friendly creation, it is more modern, exotic, and not something you see every day."

Quarantine boredom spiked the interest in resin art because people could create it at home, according to StudyBreaks.com. Individuals began creating and selling their resin creations through social media.

Creating crafts using epoxy resin requires talent and a keen eye. Resin is versatile and attractive to the eye due to its glass-like appearance according to ArtResin.com.