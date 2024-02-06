The Right to Free Speech

Vandercook. Chandler & Price. Heidelberg. For most, these names mean nothing. For past editors, these printing press brand names meant the ability to press stories onto paper, to share the news of the day as they wrote the first draft of history. For printmaking professor Hannah March Sanders and her students, these names are a way of artistic expression.

These three names represent half of the printing presses housed at Catapult Creative House, a partnership between Southeast Missouri State University and rustmedia that provides a collaborative space at 612 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau for students to work on artistic and entrepreneurial projects, including managing a coffee bar, art gallery and print shop.

Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau is home to several types of vintage printing presses. Here, blocks of graphic elements, phrases and fonts are shown organized on shelves and drawers at the creative space that brings together art, entrepreneurial and computer science students.

Most of the presses at Catapult were unearthed from storage spaces across the Midwest after decades of gathering dust as modern technology took over commercial printing. For example, the Vandercook, originally used to proof newspapers, was brought in from a publisher in Kansas. Now, the same flatbed press is used to print art posters and other unique creations.

Creating a print, according to Sanders, starts with going through the Type Bible Catalog. This binder catalog contains all of Catapult’s available image blocks, which are used to print an image on paper, and if none suffice, students carve their own image block out of wood. After choosing each block, it is locked in a chase. From here, rollers grab fresh ink off the plate while the plate rotates. This process continues as the blocks press their design onto the once-blank poster, card or fabric.

“Setting up takes the longest,” Sanders says. “Printing takes almost no time, and cleaning up takes some [time].”

The time required for printmaking is worth it for Sanders and her students. Ryan Nevill, a senior art student, believes printmaking is a unique and rewarding medium.

“It’s the process [and] tactility of it,” he says. “You’re making stuff with your own hands rather than just letting the machine do it.”

This is a statement echoed throughout the world of letterpress and printmaking. Gary Rust II, director of Rust Communications, assisted Catapult in acquiring the printing presses. Being in the newspaper business, Rust has always had a love for letterpress, specifically linotype, which the Southeast Missourian was printed on until the 1970s.

“It’s something that is more tactile — you get your hands dirty and understand that whole process,” Rust says. “Each print is unique. It’s like a thumbprint.”