The 'Rigdon's Special' races again in 'fun' event for all

The world-renowned All-American Soap Box Derby is a dozen years shy of its centennial celebration, having had its origins in 1933 Dayton, Ohio. The Rigdon family of Cape Girardeau has its ties to the event nearly that long and its legacy continued Saturday as local residents David and John Rigdon served as “team owners” for 8-year-old Tate Diebold of Jackson, who drove the “Rigdon’s Special” in the annual event, which was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.

In 1936, the late Dr. Francis Rigdon of Cape Girardeau created the initial “Rigdon’s Special” for a local race and was photographed sitting in the car ready to roll.

Fast-forward many decades, and his grandson (and John’s son), Dr. Mathew Rigdon of Cape Girardeau, was serving as the director for the event and stumbled across the old photo.

John, left, and David Rigdon, both of Cape Girardeau, pose with a medal and photo of their late father, Francis Rigdon, in the first "Rigdon's Special" soap box derby car in 1936. The two brothers sponsored a car, named after their father's car, in Saturday's 21st annual Cape Girardeau Rotary Club Soap Box Derby. Tom Davis ~ Tdavis@semoball.com

“Mathew saw this picture and said ‘Dad, that old black-and-white picture looks like it says “Rigdon’s Special” on it,’” John explained. “I said ‘Yeah, that was your grandfather.’”

Three years ago, the Rigdon’s had a grandchild resurrect the legendary soap box car and compete, complete with the old Rigdon’s Laundry logo on the side panels. A year later, the “racing team” expanded to two cars, both driven by grandsons.

Diebold was the lone entry of the “Rigdon’s Special” this year, but the owners may expand again next year.

“We have a second car,” David explained, “but we didn’t have a second driver. Tate wants to race again next year, and we may have found another driver (on Saturday) for next year.”

Saturday’s event, which was the 21st organized by the local Rotary Club, attracted 27 boys and girls ranging in ages from 7 to 13 (the derby allows 7- to 20-year-olds to compete).

The racers sped down a straight track on North Sprigg Street in front of Blanchard Elementary School.

“When you go down the hill,” Aiden Preusser, 12, of Jackson said, “you feel the wind against your face and it feels fun.”