The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in

Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.

Parson issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order April 3 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The first phase of the recovery plan began Monday and extends through May 31.

The plan serves as a strategic “reopening” of Missouri and its economy as the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course, according to information released by Parson’s office.

Alyssa Blackburn, center left, administers a haircut for a customer Monday at PLUSH Salon in Cape Girardeau on the salon’s first day of reopening after a six-week closure due to the coronavirus. The salon’s newly-implemented sanitation protocols include sanitization of haircut stations after each customer and extra cleaning of high-traffic areas every 30 minutes. PLUSH salon owner and stylist Shelby Allee said the salon is fully-booked for the next three weeks with some customers coming in from Illinois and Arkansas. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

During Phase One, “Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity,” the plan states. “During this time, we should limit our activity and interactions and continue to maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene to protect our neighbors and ourselves.”

Every business in Missouri — even those considered “non-essential” by the government — can choose to reopen under Parson’s plan.

The plan also calls for “no limitations on social gatherings, as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” and states “local health authorities may enforce more restrictive public health requirements for businesses or individuals.”

‘Not over yet’

Professor of nursing warns of consequences of rapid return to normal

Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of nursing Linda Garner said even though the stay-at-home order is lifted, it’s important to continue taking precautions because there are many things about COVID-19 that remain unknown.

She said while there have been advancements made in the research of medications for COVID-19, in fact, it could take “decades” to understand the virus.

“It’s going to take awhile to really understand not just prevention, but the treatment,” Garner said. “We’re beginning to see some promising things in terms of medications that will help, especially [for] those that are really ill, but the chance of having a vaccine within the next few months, it’s just not going to happen.”

She added the new coronavirus showed health care professionals they were not as prepared for a pandemic as they once believed. Part of what makes this so scary, she said, is health care professionals still haven’t fully grasped a “pattern” for COVID-19.

To put this into perspective, Garner gave an example about the mumps outbreak on campus a couple of years ago.

“When we had mumps on campus, we know the incubation period, we know how long an average case lasts, so you can tell someone, ‘This is what’s going to happen to you,’” Garner said. “And we have not been able to do that with this, so some people get really sick and die and others are completely asymptomatic.”

Garner said everyone’s risk of contracting the virus is “unique for each person,” so it’s important for people to be aware of their own circumstances and decide how vulnerable they are to certain types of exposure.

“The way I kind of look at it is that you have to stay vigilant about who’s around you and the places that you’re going,” Garner said. “Even if you think you are invincible, others around you may not be and so just always be vigilant about yourself and others and who you could be impacted by and vice versa.”

While Garner said she can appreciate the need to get out after being stuck inside so long, she wanted people to be safe about it, and “find a balance somewhere between the social isolation staying at home and getting back to life as it used to be.”

‘A new normal’

Mayor discusses reopening in Cape Girardeau