The prosecutor's gambit: Building a chess dynasty

The topic is Petrov's Defense.

Chris Shelton sits at a table in a Jackson High School laboratory classroom. He's wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and diamond-patterned red-and-blue tie. A bespectacled Jackson freshman sits across from him, wearing a black Guns N' Roses T-shirt.

A chess board sits between them.

The Petrov opening. It's when the opponent moves the pawn in front of the king, then moves his knight out in the second move. The defense is to mirror the knight. If you don't, Shelton explains, your opponent could use a series of moves to obtain an advantage and put you in a defensive posture. The idea behind the defense is to neutralize the knight and force the opponent take another approach.

It's two weeks before Missouri's high school state chess tournament. Young players are still learning basic openings and defenses in the after-school club. Progress happens one move at a time.

Chris Shelton plays chess with a member of the chess team at Jackson High School. Bob Miller

Officially Shelton is one of four coaches or sponsors, alongside Andrew Helle, Keenan Kinder and Kenton Roekenhaus. But Shelton is the expert. He refuses to brag of himself, because he knows his place in the chess world, and it's not among the greats.

But he knows the game.

Two years ago, Andrew Helle, the high school's club sponsor dynamo, asked him to start a chess club.

Shelton knew the stakes. He would need to pour his love of the game into teenagers. He'd have to convince them, as he had learned himself, to sacrifice their egos and be willing to lose thousands of times in order to learn and improve. In turn, he'd need to sacrifice his own time drawing up lessons and spend most Wednesday afternoons in the presence of awkward teenagers who might know nothing about the game.

He'd make early sacrifices for a bigger payoff down the road.

Christ Shelton, a chess coach at Jackson High School, imparts knowledge of the game he calls "beautiful" to Gus Cole. Bob Miller

Call it the prosecutor's gambit.

When Helle explained his idea of the chess club, it didn't take long for Shelton to see an image in his mind, of young people building their chess knowledge. He thought about it, and told Helle, "Let's build a dynasty."

Shelton is well on his way, two years in, of building something interesting in Jackson.

He tells the team that the key to being good at chess is losing. Success in the chess world is earned through mistakes, recognizing patterns and learning from them. Online chess makes repetition possible. In that world, Shelton ranks in the 99th percentile in one online blitz ranking system and the 94th in another. His records show thousands of games played. More than 3,500 wins. More than 3,200 losses. Hundreds of draws. One of the data points shows he's spent 48 days playing the game. Shelton has won some over-the-board tournaments in his life, but he doesn't compete in many, because they require two days of weekend play, plus travel away from his family. So he spends time online against other players. He challenges his players to play a lot of online chess, but also warns them that in-person chess is very different.

At a tabletop across from a freshman, Shelton patiently walks through the player's moves, one at a time, giving praise when warranted, and options, and what those options could mean. This is a post-mortem evaluation of a game already played.

Jackson High School's chess club freshmen won a first-place plaque in a state tournament held in Columbia, Missouri on March 16. Submitted

In a later conversation with another player, Shelton asks the student why he made a move. The student responded with a timid answer. He was hoping his opponent would make a mistake.

"We don't hope in chess," Shelton tells him. Shelton explains that, ideally, each move invokes a calculated response, one that can be anticipated. Sure, the opponent may choose among options, but the calculation is to invoke the response you want, to which you've already decided a countermove.

The room is surprisingly loud as the players, mostly boys, talk over their chess boards. Some are talking about their previous matches. Some are standing around a table talking trash. Some are laughing at something or another. Others are blocking out the noise, concentrating on pieces and trying to move up the club's ladder. The list of top players is hung on a whiteboard in the other science lab room across the hall. Players can challenge other players to move up the list. There is a sense of urgency as the state tournament lurks. Most of the players in the room only have one over-the-board tournament under their belts. The players note all their moves, a new-ish process that can be meticulous. Columbia will host these players in less than two weeks in the 2024 Missouri State Scholastic Chess Championships, organized by the Missouri Chess Association. Shelton's voice is barely audible over the commotion.

Jackson's high school club is in just its second year. Jackson had a good showing at state last year, an overall fifth-place finish. But this year's squad is ridiculously young. There are 18 players in the club. Seven freshmen. Six sophomores. Four seniors. One junior.

There's a long, long way to go before the school can be considered a chess powerhouse. Players are still learning basics. But the room is full and buzzing, and the students are having fun. Shelton is playing the long game. Year 2 is just the opening.

Jackson High School's chess club freshmen won a first-place plaque in a state tournament held in Columbia, Missouri on March 16. From left to right: Elias Fann, Owen Coffee, Adrian Stuart, Seth Mirly, Degan Thompson, A.J. Roberts. Gabe Tanner is in front holding the trophy. Submitted

The prosecutor

It's a Thursday. Late morning. A few days before the tournament. Shelton is sitting in front of his computer at an L-shaped desk in a neat, tidy office. There is a small box on the floor, tucked away and barely in sight. File folders.

There are diplomas on the wall. University of Missouri graduate, school of law. Pictures of his two children, Elizabeth and Andrew. Another of him and his wife, Katrina. There's a childhood painting of the columns at Mizzou. A plaque with "The Man in the Arena" quote by Teddy Roosevelt.

It's quiet. Insulated. The office decor is neither modern nor pretentious. It's situated away from other people, behind a handful of security guards and metal detectors at the building entrance, up three floors, down a hallway, through a reception area and down another hallway. The office is modest in size, but tall ceilings make it airy and comfortable. Large windows behind him allow natural light to accentuate the beige walls and brown tones of the wooden desk, which is free of clutter. Everything not needed is put away.

It's been a good morning already. Shelton, along with all the other players of the court system, put the finishing touches on a felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm case. The convict received a sentence of 46 months in prison. He was a previously violent offender. Shelton said felon gun-possession cases are probably the most common criminal cases they work in the federal court criminal system.

Members of the Jackson High School chess club pose for a photo at the state chess tournament held March 16 in Columbia, Missouri. Submitted

Shelton has worked here for a couple of years now as a federal assistant prosecutor. His role, much like other federal prosecutors, draws little public attention. In February, a news release said Shelton prosecuted a man convicted of setting fires to federal and private land. While local county prosecutors typically work murder and other high-profile violent cases, federal prosecutors are more limited in the cases they work, depending on the type of crime and jurisdiction. Primarily they prosecute those who commit weapons offenses, such as felons with guns or those who try to manufacture automatic weapons; they also work big drug cases. For example, Shelton has been intimately involved in a drug conspiracy case from the Sikeston and Charleston areas where 25 suspects were arrested for participating in criminal street gang activities. The investigation included at least 10 law enforcement jurisdictions. The chess coach has been working hard with several others to take down one of the largest drug operations in Southeast Missouri. In another hour or two, one of the main dealers in that operation will appear in court for an arraignment. Shelton, a former county prosecutor, enjoys the job in the federal courts. Moreso than Missouri cases, he can help build a case rather than try to make the most of one that's been handed to him. In such an environment, he can inform investigators of what is needed for conviction, and they can continue their work to meet the prosecutorial requirements. Shelton says in federal court, through the grand jury process, they don't indict people when they have probable cause. They indict when they believe conviction is certain. Like a good chess player, the federal prosecutors don't operate with hope. An indictment is essentially checkmate. The opponent's only good move? A plea deal.

Shelton's world crosses paths with chaos and violence that completely contradict his personality. Wednesday afternoons at the high school are a highlight of his week. A loud room of teenage chess players is a welcome reprieve.

The 35-year-old didn't always want to be a prosecutor. He wanted to be a history professor. Three years into college, he decided against that path, and instead decided to join the U.S. Army.