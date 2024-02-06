The People's Shelter renovates home as temporary housing solution

Beams of sunlight seeped in through large bay windows, illuminating the floorboards at 802 William St. in Cape Girardeau last week, as Jessica Livingston stretched out a set of floor plans.

Livingston — who has a background in interior design and is the home’s volunteer property manager — is working with the Rev. Renita Green of St. James AME and The People’s Shelter to transform the once-dilapidated, 1,915-square-foot property into A Peaceful Place Life Recovery House.

The blue Victorian-style home will serve as temporary housing for single men of any age facing hardship and who “need time to regroup,” Green said. It’s not a homeless shelter in the sense of being a perpetual sleeping place, she said, but “more of a triage.”

A person’s inability to find a stable housing solution could stem from issues such as substance use disorder, divorce or jail time, Green said. Life Recovery House will, as its name suggests, give its residents time to recover, she said.

“It may take them three or four weeks to get qualified for housing assistance, and then another couple of weeks to even find a place that will rent to them,” Green said. “There have been many times when people at the Community Partnership have pulled someone’s name for housing, and by the time they get pulled for housing, we have no idea where they are.”

The future location of A Peaceful Place Life Recovery House is seen March 11 at 802 William St. in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The project is similar to The Peaceful Place — Saint Francis House at 827 Jefferson St. — another local project founded in partnership between The People’s Shelter and Saint Francis Healthcare Foundation, which targets men older than 60 who have been homeless for more than 10 years.

Life Recovery House would also take some pressure off of The People’s Shelter ministry, Livingston said, noting the home could be finished by the end of the summer.

“The main push for me, and I think probably for Renita, too, is to have it completed by the next cold season,” she said. “We want this to be ready before the cold hits.”

Seeking help

But in order to make that happen, Livingston needs the community’s help with the renovations.

“For us, the process is as important as the end product,” Livingston said of the construction project. “Especially in getting the community involved.”

Some of the home’s needs include a new roof, guttering, a privacy fence for the backyard and plumbing work.

“When you look at the project holistically, there’s a lot to do,” Livingston said. “We’re not looking for anybody to step up and do the entire thing.”

Safety glasses and tools rest atop a proposed floor plan for the first level of a home at 802 William St. on March 11 in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

What she is looking for are community members who can help take on specific projects in the home, or who may have contacts who specialize in certain parts of construction.

Southeast Missouri State University interior design students provided some help before in-person classes were suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. A group of students studying residential, kitchen and bath design gathered at the house last week to meet with Livingston and help prepare studs for some of the walls.

Life Recovery House is a trickier project than what the students might normally encounter, Livingston said, but one that will help deepen their educational experience.

“This house, in particular, is probably one of the hardest, but one of the best experiences for them,” she said, “because if you think about the number of people who will be in here, the types of people who will be in here, it’s a much more difficult demographic than say, like your typical family of four.”