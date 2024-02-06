The Old Guard military statue to be unveiled Sunday in Perryville

A new statue at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) in Perryville will pay tribute to the oldest active regiment in the U.S. Army.

An unveiling ceremony for The Old Guard monument is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the MNVM. Representatives from the memorial, past and present, will be in attendance, as will veterans who served in the military regiment honored by the larger-than-life bronze statue.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment has been serving the country since 1784 in both active and ceremonial roles. Its members oversee dignified transfers of fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and full honors funerals at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington are also part of this regiment.

“The Old Guard represents the past, present and the future of our service members,” MNVM executive director Rae Lynn Munoz said. “It is not for one era or one conflict, such as the Vietnam Wall, but it is for all.”