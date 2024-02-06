All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2020

The Next Project to announce inaugural class on Monday

The inaugural class of The Next Project 2020 will be announced Monday at a special event produced by The Scout. The program will highlight 11 young people doing great things in their communities, and a movie at Rock n' Roll Drive-In will feature their tales of kindness, genius, courage and strength...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The inaugural class of The Next Project 2020 will be announced Monday at a special event produced by The Scout.

The program will highlight 11 young people doing great things in their communities, and a movie at Rock n' Roll Drive-In will feature their tales of kindness, genius, courage and strength.

Open to those ages 18 and under in the Southeast Missouri region, The Next Project aims to recognize students for their hard work and commitment to excellence both in and out of the classroom. The selected recipients will be featured in The Scout Daily Email and through social media.

Next recipients will then be paired with local mentors to support their vision, fostering local talent retention and attraction.

Next Project mentors and sponsors create an ongoing partnership that aims to grow and retain local talent through college and adulthood, providing valuable insight and guidance to help them thrive and continue to achieve their goals.

The venue will open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m.

After the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to watch "Home Alone."

Straightline Swine food truck will be on-site (cash only), and the concession stand will be open.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot (for one vehicle, not by the person), visit nextprojectmo.com.

