'The New Normal' set to stream from River Campus next month

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will perform in a new medium next month when "The New Normal: A Collection of Short Plays" streams from the River Campus.

"The New Normal" replaces "Metamorphoses" in the Top of the Marq and Commerce Bank Theatre and Dance Series, according to a news release. It will stream Nov. 5 through 15.

Seven, 9- to 12-minute plays will be recorded in Rust Flexible Theater on the River Campus, in a multicamera setup, the release stated.

The performances will ground audiences in the socially-distanced, masked COVID-19 reality of today, Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theater and director of "The New Normal," said in the release.

The plays focus on people grappling to keep the things they value most -- loved ones, financial stability and their dignity -- from disappearing from their lives.

The format of pre-filmed shows allows for smaller rehearsal sizes and fewer people waiting backstage, Lavoie said. He wanted to create an experience for audiences and student performers that worked creatively around COVID-19 rather than be limited by it.