'The New Normal' brings COVID-19 struggles to the stage

The cast and crew of “The New Normal” decided to embrace COVID-19 in their production, instead of letting it take away from the performance.

According to Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theater, acting and directing, and director of “The New Normal,” the production team decided they didn’t want to shy away from the challenges COVID-19 presented them, so they incorporated their own problems as the characters’.

The show consists of seven plays with two or three actors in each play.

“We’ve actually set them all during COVID or during an event like COVID; they obviously never say the word ‘COVID,’” Lavoie said. “But to create a situation where, rather than just trying to do a play and putting masks on and keeping people apart, but not letting that be part of the world — we really basically took our problems as creators and made them the characters’ problems. So the characters have to wear masks, the characters have to be distanced from each other.”