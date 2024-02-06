The long, slow reopen, and finding stories to tell

Happy Return to Normal Week! Except no, not really. Gov. Mike Parson's shelter in place order expired Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., and local government and businesses are slowly reopening, to get the economy going again while aiming to minimize risk of infection. I hope that's how it goes. I hope people continue to keep our distance from each other, wear our masks, wash our hands.

So where does that leave events?

I think it's fairly obvious that we're moving into a new normal. I keep seeing a meme online about how, as we rush back to normal, we need to be thoughtful about what we're rushing back to. I like that sentiment.

Some establishments are already making shifts, such as going smoke-free. Restaurants might rearrange seating temporarily, maybe permanently. Retail outlets might shuffle some operations. We just don't know yet. It's too early to know what stays and what goes.

Flexibility is important. Patience is important. We are all trying to figure out a fundamental change in how we think about everything.

For myself, at least, I'm going to watch for events to start popping back up on our calendar at www.semoevents.com, and trust that we will all do our best to help keep each other as safe as we can.

On to Mother's Day! It's this Sunday, and while the traditional restaurant-brunch might not be an option, a thoughtful gift, card, phone call, is at least possible, probably. Many shops are now open, or have curbside pickup options.

UJRO

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization announced a fun event set for 10 a.m. Saturday until sold out, so get there early. The Jackson High School Agriculture Department will sell their remaining plants in front of the former Ross Furniture store at 116 S. High St. All merchants will be open, too.

Main Street Station

I don't know if you've been keeping up with the work Ron Taylor is doing at Main Street Station at 130 Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, giving out free meals, but John Krasinski, former star of NBC's "The Office," has a YouTube show called "SGN" for Some Good News. At the four-minute mark, you can see Ron all set up to give out free meals to the hungry: www.youtu.be/o1zIgTwENPg.

Here, have a link to the stories the excellent Rachael Long has written about Ron's work: www.semissourian.com/story/2682858.html.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

Speaking of downtown Cape Girardeau, if you find yourself near the Arts Council building at 16 North Spanish Street, stroll on by the Visual Art Cooperative window display to see paintings by Cape Girardeau artist Craig Thomas. The gallery is closed to the public, but the window display is ready for viewing.

Parks and playgrounds

A lot of public entities reopened Monday, but not all of them, and each county has its own guidance. Some cities have different levels of being reopened, too. It's best to check with the city or county before heading out, because the guidance is not the same across the board. Generally speaking, if social distancing is easily maintained, such as on a walking trail or the like, it's likely to be open, but swimming pools and playgrounds are likely still closed. Again, that's as of Wednesday afternoon, as I'm writing this, and that's not uniform across the board.

County and city websites probably have the information you seek. Check them out.

Cape Pride postponed

In case you missed it, Cape Pride (along with dozens of other events) is postponed until a later date, but they're working with Main Street Station in Cape Girardeau to provide meals for free. ALong similar lines, several food pantries and food drives are ramping up calls for donations to meet increased need, so if you can, think about donating.