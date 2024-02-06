The Local Whisper covers four-decade old cold case

The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest.

Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film major. She created the docu-series to give attention to cold cases people may not be aware of or do not receive as much media coverage as other open cases.

She is also interested in pursuing other projects outside of cold cases.

"I want to tell stories people have not heard of, obviously. We have a specific set of those cases that are focused on the midwest, because those are largely not well known," Ernst said. "I want to bring people's attention towards this area, and the stories that come out of it, because people are here, and that have their communities and to get a glimpse into those communities, I think will help people better understand each other."

The Local Whisper released the trailer for the first episode of its cold case series Jan. 25 and can be viewed on the group's Youtube page. The episode is planned to be released in the fall and dives into the 38-year-old case of Deborah Manning, whose body was discovered in July of 1983 by off-duty Chaffee, Missouri, police officer Richard McCall and his brother.

Manning had been stabbed upward of 30 times and left in a ditch after possibly leaving the Candlewick Bar located at 829 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau the night before. The bar is now named J R's Bar and Billiard.