All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 29, 2022
The Local Whisper covers four-decade old cold case
The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest. Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film major. She created the docu-series to give attention to cold cases people may not be aware of or do not receive as much media coverage as other open cases...
Beau Nations
The first episode of The Local Whisper will detail the unsolved murder of Deborah Manning. Her body was discovered 38 years ago outside Cape Girardeau.
The first episode of The Local Whisper will detail the unsolved murder of Deborah Manning. Her body was discovered 38 years ago outside Cape Girardeau.Submitted

The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest.

Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film major. She created the docu-series to give attention to cold cases people may not be aware of or do not receive as much media coverage as other open cases.

She is also interested in pursuing other projects outside of cold cases.

"I want to tell stories people have not heard of, obviously. We have a specific set of those cases that are focused on the midwest, because those are largely not well known," Ernst said. "I want to bring people's attention towards this area, and the stories that come out of it, because people are here, and that have their communities and to get a glimpse into those communities, I think will help people better understand each other."

The Local Whisper released the trailer for the first episode of its cold case series Jan. 25 and can be viewed on the group's Youtube page. The episode is planned to be released in the fall and dives into the 38-year-old case of Deborah Manning, whose body was discovered in July of 1983 by off-duty Chaffee, Missouri, police officer Richard McCall and his brother.

Manning had been stabbed upward of 30 times and left in a ditch after possibly leaving the Candlewick Bar located at 829 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau the night before. The bar is now named J R's Bar and Billiard.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Local Whisper is currently in post-production for its first episode, however since the episode will not be released until October, anyone with information on the Manning case is encouraged to reach out.

"Right now we are trying to produce the episode. If it doesn't get sold to the streaming service, we will post it on Youtube," Ernst said. "And we're also leaving a little bit of breathing room time just to get her case out there, drop memories and make sure we're not leaving anybody out. If there were people who still have information they should call the police and we don't want to leave anyone out that knew her. So, that is kind of a buffer time to allow for those people to come through."

Ernst believes there is a difference in investigating cold cases in urban and rural areas because of the sense of community in smaller towns.

"We are working on cases in St. Louis and it is completely different," said Ernst. "It's very hard to get into that community when you are an outsider. So, going into a place like Cape Girardeay, especially if you haven't lived there for a while, it takes a second for the trust to be there. A lot of conversations happen without anyone's knowledge, so there are a lot of rumors that we were told through this whole process that we had to follow through with trying to track down who originally said it."

The team at The Local Whisper has episodes planned in the future after the first episode is released and is currently investigating other cases in the midwest. The production company's funding comes from family, friends and others. It will introduce a Patreon for people to donate to. Individuals who are interested in helping fund the project can Venmo Regan Ernst at @Regan-Ernst.

For upcoming news and more information on The Local Whisper, follow it on the organization's Facebook, Instagram and Youtube page.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy