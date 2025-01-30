A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.

Here's the latest:

‘We don’t know yet,' fire chief says of possible survivors

Officials offered few details on the status of the victims as they concluded their early-morning press briefing Thursday.

“I can’t say anything about the rescue operation right now,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, as reporters continue to press for updates on the passengers.

She also declined to comment on the condition of aircraft, which remains submerged in the Potomac River.

Asked if there are any survivors, Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, responded: “We don’t know yet. But we’re working."

Crews in plane crash response face ‘rough’ conditions

Officials who held a press conference at Reagan National Airport did not announce any deaths, but they all had a somber tone.

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said “when one person dies it’s a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die it’s an unbearable sorrow.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser would not say whether any bodies were recovered from the crash.

There are currently about 300 responders working on the rescue operation

Washington Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said at the early Thurday news conference thatconditions are “extremely rough for responders,” with cold weather and intense wind.

The Potomac River is about 8 feet deep where the aircraft crashed after their collision.

“The water is dark. It is murky," Connelly said.

Trump says collision ‘looks like it should have been prevented’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned the tactics of the military helicopter and the air traffic controllers — both agencies that report to him as the president.

Writing that the “airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach for an extended period of time” on a “CLEAR NIGHT,” Trump questioned, “why didn’t the helicopter go up or down or turn,” and “why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.”

“What a terrible night this has been. God Bless you all!” he added in a subsequent post.

AP source: Multiple people killed in midair collision

There were multiple fatalities after the midair collision, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities are still conducting a search-and-rescue operation in an attempt to find survivors in the water and around the crash site.

-Mike Balsamo

Helicopter was on training flight

The U.S. Army said the helicopter that collided with a passenger jet was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. A crew of three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said. The helicopter was on a training flight.

Military aircraft frequently conduct training flights in and around the congested and heavily-restricted airspace around the nation’s capital for familiarization and continuity of government planning.

‘There was a lot of sadness’ in terminal after passenger jet crash

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was waiting to catch his flight back to Buffalo, New York, when he saw through the terminal window some emergency vehicles moving out below.

“It didn’t seem anything too strange at that point,” Poloncarz said. “And then about a minute or so after that, there was an announcement of a full-ground stop, that there would be no flights landing and no flights taking off. And then we started to see a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards the river.”

Poloncarz and others soon saw reports on social media of a plane crash, while rumors began to swirl.