The first person buried in Old Lorimier Cemetery was Cape Girardeau founding father Louis Lorimier's wife, Charlotte, in 1808.

Nobody quite knows how many thousands have been buried there since, city cemetery sexton Jim Crites said.

"There's truly no way to know," he said. "During fires or floods, records have been lost."

But the best estimate is about 6,500. The 5 1/2-acre grounds hold the remains of city mayors and Civil War soldiers, but mostly it holds that of everyday townspeople.

This Saturday, one last person of the latter category will be interred there: a plainspoken Cape Girardeau schoolteacher named Mary Russell Fox.

A view of tombstones at Old Lorimier Cemetery on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Fox was born in October 1926 to Helen Coerver and Burwell Fox Jr. at 323 N. Lorimier St., just down the street from the cemetery.

Her sister, Helen Glazer, was born in the same house about 20 months earlier and said while she misses Fox, she's glad she'll be laid to rest according to her wishes.

"She had to go before the city council to get permission to be buried there," Glazer said. "The cemetery had been closed, but she wanted to be buried next to our family."

Their family, she said, originally was from Germany but adopted the surname Coerver before ending up in Cape Girardeau.

"It was a name we always had to spell out for people," Glazer said. "My mother always said, 'I'm gong to marry a man with the shortest name I can find. The shorter the name, the better chance I'll marry him.'"

So her mother, Helen Coerver, found Burwell Fox Jr. particularly interesting.