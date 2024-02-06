Van Buren police officers evacuated about 16 occupied rooms at The Landing shortly before 1 a.m., when a fire at the Carter County hotel and restaurant was called in.

Personnel from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped check the building while Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department responded with crews and trucks, said Curt Majors, fire chief.

“We called several departments for mutual aid just because we have limited water supply in that area,” Majors said. “We got assistance from Elsinore and Ellington initially and then Winona, Piedmont and Centerville also came to assist.”

Debris from a fire is shown Wednesday morning following an overnight fire at The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri. The Landing - Current River Facebook page

Crews were on scene until about 5:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s department reports.

Two Van Buren firefighters were treated and released at the scene with heat exhaustion-related injuries, Majors said. No other injuries have been reported.