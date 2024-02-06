The Intention looks back on 22 years ahead of final shows this weekend

"We decided very early on that what we wanted to do was have a lot of fun with crowds and get people up and interact, and our set list speaks to that. Most of the songs that we play, people know, and they can get up, and they can dance, and we can interact with them. That's the route that we decided to go. It takes a lot of guts and talent to be in an original band, and I praise those guys for that," Berry said.

Through the years, the set list remained about the same. The music ranges from modern country to '90s country and pop, some older songs such as Marvin Gaye and a lot of '80s songs.

While playing songs that almost everyone in the usual audience knows, the band tried to keep everything in the original key from the artist, but would change up the arrangements every now and again.

Berry said there were a few reasons for deciding to bring the band to a close.

"I think that being a local cover band for 22 years is quite a feat. We knew that we wanted to make it to 20, but then things started shutting down in 2020 because of COVID. So we wanted to stretch it out, and still had some commitments to play," he explained. "But we, for the most part, are getting older. Our families are getting kids, are getting older and in college and just wanted to spend some more time with them. Late nights are getting a lot harder than they used to be."

Just because the band will be no more does not mean it is disappearing from the public. From supporting other local bands and the music scene to being in other projects, the band members will still be around town, he said.

"The music scene is thriving, and I just want to show my support for them. I want people to go see the local music scene and then go check out new bands, because there are a lot of talented musicians out there," Berry noted.

After 22 years, the band's "Farewell Tour" will be Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, at Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way, in Cape Girardeau. There is no cover change for the shows.

Berry had one last message to those who have attended the band's concerts either once or were a fan from the beginning:

"Thank you to the community for over 20 years of coming to watch us and 20 years of support. That support is what has kept us going all these years, and we've had a lot of fun and, just to thank you for that."