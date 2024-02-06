'The Illusionists' to perform at Show Me Center in April

ï¿½The Illusionists: Live from Broadwayï¿½ will appear April 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.
Cape Girardeau is part of the showï¿½s North American tour in 2019.
The show will include multiple magic tricks, death-defying stunts and ï¿½acts of breathtaking wonderï¿½ performed by six illusionists, the release stated.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today and may be purchased online at www.showmecenter.biz.
