NewsJune 23, 2021

The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days

Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator, Joe Godown, are driving a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray in the race. Foeste and his navigator, Ted McClellan, drive a 1950 Lincoln sedan...

Monica Obradovic
Thom Hopen poses next to his 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray on Tuesday during the Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau.
Thom Hopen poses next to his 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray on Tuesday during the Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Sarah Yenesel

Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally.

Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste.

Hopen, along with his navigator, Joe Godown, are driving a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray in the race. Foeste and his navigator, Ted McClellan, drive a 1950 Lincoln sedan.

Hopen grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1974. He later moved to pursue a career in forensics. He attended Notre Dame and Cape Girardeau Central high schools. He currently lives in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

This is the first time Hopen has competed in the race, although he bought his Corvette 23 years ago.

Driver and Cape Girardeau native Thom Hopen and navigator Joe Godown drive down Main Street in a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray during Tuesday's Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau.
Driver and Cape Girardeau native Thom Hopen and navigator Joe Godown drive down Main Street in a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray during Tuesday's Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Sarah Yenesel

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the race. It will end June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Great Race is not a race of speed but endurance. Racers attempt to complete a 3,000-mile course in cars built in or prior to 1974.

Hopen along with over a hundred other drivers will attempt to travel from Texas to South Carolina during the eight-day race. Racers stop only for lunch, repairs and overnight stops.

The race's rules reward drivers in older cars. In 2019, a driver in a 1909 Buick completed the race from start to finish.

Whoever wins the race stands to take home $50,000.

Many cars have dropped out of the race since it began last Saturday. One hundred and fifty racers began the race in San Antonio last week. Now, 103 cars remain, according to Godown.

"It's been a learning experience, for sure," Godown said. He added it was a struggle just to get to San Antonio to start the race.

Kenny Foeste's granddaughter, Maddie Brune, runs to Foeste's car Tuesday to take his photo in downtown Cape Girardeau. Foeste was the first driver in The Great Race to arrive in Cape Girardeau.
Kenny Foeste's granddaughter, Maddie Brune, runs to Foeste's car Tuesday to take his photo in downtown Cape Girardeau. Foeste was the first driver in The Great Race to arrive in Cape Girardeau.MONICA OBRADOVIC

The car overheated the first day. Then, on the second day, Hopen had to repair a directional signal.

Foeste faced no shortage of car troubles, either. He dropped his fuel pump in San Antonio and had to repair it overnight.

Foeste's granddaughter, Ashley Foeste, said she was nervous for her grandfather at first.

"But he's been handling it well," she said. "He's had that car forever -- for as long as I can remember."

Foeste and McClellan were the first racers to arrive in Cape Girardeau. His family cheered him on from the sidewalk on Main Street.

Godown and Hopen were some of the last racers to arrive in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night.

Godown said he and Hopen will finish the race, "God willing."

Either way, Hopen said the race has been a success for him because he made it to his hometown, Cape Girardeau.

"We've made it here, so I've achieved my goal," Hopen said.

Cape Girardeau hasn't hosted the Great Race since 2013. It's rare for a city to host the Great Race twice, according to director Jeff Stumb. He said Cape Girardeau is his favorite stop.

"And I don't say that at every city," Stumb said to all attendees on a microphone. "Y'all got it going on here."

Great Race drivers left their cars along Water and Main streets overnight. They set out for Paducah, Kentucky this morning.

Driver Howard Sharp and navigator Doug Sharp turn onto Main Street in a 1916 Hudson Hill Climber during Tuesday's Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau.
Driver Howard Sharp and navigator Doug Sharp turn onto Main Street in a 1916 Hudson Hill Climber during Tuesday's Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Sarah Yenesel
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

