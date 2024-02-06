The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days

Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally.

Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste.

Hopen, along with his navigator, Joe Godown, are driving a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray in the race. Foeste and his navigator, Ted McClellan, drive a 1950 Lincoln sedan.

Hopen grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1974. He later moved to pursue a career in forensics. He attended Notre Dame and Cape Girardeau Central high schools. He currently lives in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

This is the first time Hopen has competed in the race, although he bought his Corvette 23 years ago.

Driver and Cape Girardeau native Thom Hopen and navigator Joe Godown drive down Main Street in a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray during Tuesday's Great Race visit to Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com. Sarah Yenesel

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the race. It will end June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Great Race is not a race of speed but endurance. Racers attempt to complete a 3,000-mile course in cars built in or prior to 1974.

Hopen along with over a hundred other drivers will attempt to travel from Texas to South Carolina during the eight-day race. Racers stop only for lunch, repairs and overnight stops.

The race's rules reward drivers in older cars. In 2019, a driver in a 1909 Buick completed the race from start to finish.

Whoever wins the race stands to take home $50,000.

Many cars have dropped out of the race since it began last Saturday. One hundred and fifty racers began the race in San Antonio last week. Now, 103 cars remain, according to Godown.

"It's been a learning experience, for sure," Godown said. He added it was a struggle just to get to San Antonio to start the race.