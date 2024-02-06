With bratwursts, stews and potato salad, Christian Voigt aims to share his German heritage with Southeast Missouri.

More commonly known as The German Cook, Voigt made his first appearance cooking bratwursts in 2017 at Oktoberfest in Jackson.

Voigt said after Oktoberfest, everyone encouraged him to turn his love for German cooking into a business and thus -- The German Cook was born.

He began showing up at the farmers markets in Cape Girardeau and Jackson in 2018, and has since participated in Oktoberfest in St. Charles and Jackson. He also does catering and deliveries.

Before he became The German Cook, Voigt was just a kid from Germany who enjoyed helping his mother and grandmother in the kitchen.

Christian Voigt, right, demonstrates how to clean a rabbit liver while teaching how to skin a rabbit for cooking during Voigt's first-ever cooking class Jan. 18 at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Voigt said they made their food from scratch, and were a part of the "whole circle" by growing and preserving fruits and vegetables, and by hunting, butchering and preparing their meat.

Voigt continues to make his food from scratch and has ingredients shipped to him from Germany, homing in on old family recipes and traditions he hopes to keep alive with his business.

"It's just the traditional way of prepping food -- the natural way to prep food -- and if I can carry this on -- I'm not afraid that somebody has my recipe, I'm just glad people are still interested in cooking and prepping their own meals," Voigt said. "So much got lost in the past two or three generations, something we achieved over probably thousands of years: the prepping of food."