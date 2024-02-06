The fuzzball kid makes the big time

(Published May 25, 1993.)

Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, meant many an afternoon playing fuzzball behind the Limbaugh home.

"The guys in the neighborhood would get together and play ball for hours," said Steve Miesner of St. Louis, a boyhood pal of renowned radio personality Rush Limbaugh. "Rusty liked to play. Sometimes he did show his temper, particulary when he struck out. He would get red in the face and sling his bat. You did not want to get in his way but we kept right on playing. He got over it pretty quick.

"Rusty liked sports. We were not labeled athletes, but we participated in our share of events.

"Rusty had a heck of a tape recorder for a kid our age. He used to record everything. It is probably a good thing we did not have video cameras back then. Several of us would be sitting around thinking about what we could do. The next thing you knew, we were chiming in to some impromptu skit that we were doing off the top of our head," Miesner said.

"Rusty was excellent at imitating voices and creating sound effects. He was so creative and meticulous. He would add the sound of screeching tires and opening doors. Whatever happened to come out was recorded on audio cassette. It was pretty funny to play them back.

"When I was a senior, Rusty was a junior. John Rueseler was student body president and I was treasurer. It was our responsibility to emcee a talent show. The theme for the show as Bonnie and Clyde. Rusty helped us out by portraying the roll of Buck Barrow, Clyde's brother. He really kept things going. It was Rusty's impromptu outbreaks that brought the big laughs.

"Rusty has always been create, fun, just a real good guy," said Miesner. "When I was a senior in college, Rusty was a deejay in Pittsburg. His mother, Millie, heard that I was going up to Pittsburgh for an interview. She suggested that I give Rusty a call. I did. He took me to a real fancy restaurant. I remember being impressed with the wine steward and wine taster. He made sure that I had a good time. He did not have to, he wanted to. That is the kind of person he was.