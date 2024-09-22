When it comes to water, Missouri’s current supply is solid. The water source outlook, even when drought occurs, is of the glass-half-full variety.

A growing number of Missouri farmers, politicians and government officials want to keep it that way.

Multiple studies looking at the state’s water supplies have shown that Missouri has enough water to meet the needs and demands of Missourians.

Many say Missouri’s water abundance could be vulnerable.

They worry that in the coming years, private corporations could export Missouri’s water to other states, which ultimately could harm those who live in Missouri, particularly farmers. Water can be exported through pipelines, which could be used to draw water out of the Missouri River, for example, or any of Missouri’s aquifers that supply enough water to irrigate and grow the crops harvested in Southeast Missouri. Officials say large canals could be built to siphon water from Missouri resources into neighboring states. Some companies are already exporting water across state lines.

Casey Wasser, the chief operating officer and senior policy director of the Missouri Soybean Association said regulating water exports is “the No. 1 priority to fix this upcoming session for our members.”

Jamie Burger, a state representative from Benton, and also the Republican assistant majority floor leader, proposed legislation last year that would put strict regulations on any developer or corporation seeking to pull from Missouri’s water supply and send it to other states.

“We were having a meeting with the (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) director, and I said, ‘What’s to keep people from moving water out of state?’ … He said, ‘Representative, I’ll have to get back with you on that.’ About two or three days later, he goes to my office and he said, ‘Right now, there’s nothing in play to keep water being pumped out of the state of Missouri.’”

Burger said a farmer in Arkansas wanted to pump water out of an aquifer in Southeast Missouri, “so that’s kind of where it came from.”

Much of the media focus statewide regarding Burger’s water export bill has been on the Missouri River, which spans the entire state’s width, and is the longest river in the nation. It begins its course in Montana and crosses several states before entering the Show Me State. Ultimately, the river flows into the Mississippi River near St. Louis. As a major tributary to the Mississippi, the Missouri affects water levels on the Mississippi River as well. The Mississippi River has dipped to low levels for the past several years. At times, barges have not been able to move goods on the river because of the low river conditions.

But a lot of water is also stored underground in Missouri aquifers, which can be tapped and directed from many places in the state. That’s not to mention the many lakes built in several areas of the state to control water levels and provide electricity.

“Right now, we’re shipping water from Joplin to the Native American casinos in Oklahoma,” Burger said. “We have another place around Kansas City that is shipping water to the state of Kansas. We have an area around St. Joseph that has a contract to ship water out of state.”

Burger proposed a water export bill last year that didn’t quite make it to the governor’s desk.