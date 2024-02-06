The Flood of 2019 — by the (really big) numbers

The Mississippi River’s record-breaking flood of 2019 will officially end this weekend as the river falls below flood stage at Cape Girardeau for the first time since mid-March.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the reading on the Cape Girardeau gauge will dip below 32 feet late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, ending a streak of 144 consecutive days of flooding beginning March 15, nearly three weeks longer than the old record of 125 consecutive days above flood stage set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993.
The river at Cape Girardeau crested June 12 at 46.29 feet, more than 14 feet above flood stage but about 2.5 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet set Jan. 2, 2016.
This year’s crest was the fifth-highest recorded at the Cape Girardeau riverfront, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has tracked river crest data since the 1800s. Cape Girardeau’s second-highest crest was 48.5 feet Aug. 8, 1993, while the third highest was 47 feet May 24, 1995, and ranking fourth was a crest of 46.9 feet Aug. 3, 1993.
Here are a few statistics related to the “Flood of 2019” and its impact on the area:
