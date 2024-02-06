All sections
NewsApril 9, 2021
The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows
With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer. Peterson, a former longtime city manager of Normal, Illinois, specializes in advising cities and counties in recruiting candidates for executive positions...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mark Peterson
With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer.

Peterson, a former longtime city manager of Normal, Illinois, specializes in advising cities and counties in recruiting candidates for executive positions.

Since the hiring decision is a personnel matter, the quintet of manager hopefuls was not specifically named by city officials, but Mayor Bob Fox said none is from Missouri.

Wysiwyg image

The five will be in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday through April 16 for in-person interviews, a tour of the city and meetings with municipal staff.

If needed, the city is setting aside April 26 and 27 for second interviews.

Fox said 56 people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline.

Meyer prepares to depart after a record-setting 12 years in the city manager's role.

He leaves the position as municipal officials are preparing to move into the under-construction new City Hall on North Lorimier Street.

Completion is expected on the $12.5 million facility by Oct. 1.

Fox said the seven-member council may have a decision to announce by late April on Meyer's successor.

Search specifics

In a nine-page full-color recruitment brochure, prospective applicants were informed the city has 498 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees and a $59 million annual budget.

The estimated city manager yearly salary, according to the prospectus, is $155,000 to $165,000, with residency in the city required within six months of the start date.

Applicants, according to the brochure, should have at least seven years of "increasingly responsible managerial experience in local government," adding a postgraduate degree in public administration or a related field of study is preferred but not required.

Additionally, according to the literature, "the ideal candidate" will have prior experience either as a city manager or city administration.

