The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows

With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer.

Peterson, a former longtime city manager of Normal, Illinois, specializes in advising cities and counties in recruiting candidates for executive positions.

Since the hiring decision is a personnel matter, the quintet of manager hopefuls was not specifically named by city officials, but Mayor Bob Fox said none is from Missouri.

The five will be in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday through April 16 for in-person interviews, a tour of the city and meetings with municipal staff.

If needed, the city is setting aside April 26 and 27 for second interviews.

Fox said 56 people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline.

Meyer prepares to depart after a record-setting 12 years in the city manager's role.