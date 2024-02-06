Peighton Robinson sings during Southeast Missouri State University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Megan Burke

She said she was grateful for the experiences gained at SEMO that helped carry her through corporate America, where her dream was nearly taken from her, before she discovered the "Power of yes." She said saying "yes," even when she didn't know what she was saying yes to, brought her to where she is today.

She gave a call to action to the event's attendees, especially to students, and said, "Now is the time to make real the promise of democracy."

"Create your own 'now' by preparing to dare to dream," Neely-Gage said. "Be actively engaged in the creation of spaces that are reflective of America to include race, gender, economic status, sexual orientation and religion. Stand up for righteousness. Stand up for justice. This is how we come together in the fierce urgency of now."

SEMO president Carlos Vargas also reflected on the night's theme of coming together.

"I was struck by how much of the spirit of Dr. King's words are embodied by our student community," Vargas said. "He reminded us that reaching the dream would be a journey taken together, and that the steps of the journey need to be taken now. What we do each day, the decisions we make and how we treat each other is what allows us to make progress toward the dream."

The university began hosting the event in 2006, and the featured speaker at the inaugural celebration was Martin Luther King III.