NewsJanuary 26, 2023

'The Fierce Urgency of Now' — SEMO celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual Celebration Dinner

Southeast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center. Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming Together: The Fierce Urgency of Now"...

Danny Walter
Kendra Neely-Gage give the keynote speech during Southeast Missouri State University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Megan Burke

Southeast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center.

Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming Together: The Fierce Urgency of Now".

Neely-Gage is the co-founder and executive director of the Back Pack to Brief Case Mentoring and Scholarship Program, which has provided scholarships, mentoring and professional development support to college students across the Midwest region over the past 14 years.

She said that as a child growing up in the Walnut Grove neighborhood of St. Louis, she dared to dream.

"I would not be bound to my neighborhood and to the narrative that was being forced on us," Neely-Gage said.

Peighton Robinson sings during Southeast Missouri State University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Megan Burke
Peighton Robinson sings during Southeast Missouri State University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Megan Burke

She said she was grateful for the experiences gained at SEMO that helped carry her through corporate America, where her dream was nearly taken from her, before she discovered the "Power of yes." She said saying "yes," even when she didn't know what she was saying yes to, brought her to where she is today.

She gave a call to action to the event's attendees, especially to students, and said, "Now is the time to make real the promise of democracy."

"Create your own 'now' by preparing to dare to dream," Neely-Gage said. "Be actively engaged in the creation of spaces that are reflective of America to include race, gender, economic status, sexual orientation and religion. Stand up for righteousness. Stand up for justice. This is how we come together in the fierce urgency of now."

SEMO president Carlos Vargas also reflected on the night's theme of coming together.

"I was struck by how much of the spirit of Dr. King's words are embodied by our student community," Vargas said. "He reminded us that reaching the dream would be a journey taken together, and that the steps of the journey need to be taken now. What we do each day, the decisions we make and how we treat each other is what allows us to make progress toward the dream."

The university began hosting the event in 2006, and the featured speaker at the inaugural celebration was Martin Luther King III.

