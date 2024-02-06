The deep freeze: Cold snap affects river, residents

Unusually low temperatures are affecting the region in numerous ways, from river traffic to tourism to safety.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until the weekend, said Robin Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Smith said during this cold spell, wind chill factors have been consistently 10 to 15 degrees below zero in Southeast Missouri.

ï¿½We are not looking for above-freezing temperatures until Sunday, but thereï¿½s a catch to that,ï¿½ Smith said.

Thereï¿½s a chance of freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning, Smith said, but temperatures then are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 30s and lower 40s into the weekend and Monday, Smith said.

Ice floats down the Mississippi River on a cold afternoon Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

No precipitation is forecast between Wednesday and Sunday, he added.

This type of weather pattern poses safety concerns as people attempt to walk or skate on ponds and lakes.

At Capaha Park, the pond used to welcome ice skaters, but Julia Jones, Cape Girardeau parks director, said itï¿½s been a long time since that was possible.

Itï¿½s mainly a safety concern, she said.

ï¿½Since weï¿½ve installed fountains to help with aeration, the water is moving, and the pond doesnï¿½t have time to fully freeze,ï¿½ Jones said, and noted the three fountains are necessary to keep the water clear during summer months.

But the fishing pond in Cape County Park North is iced over, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department took advantage of it to get in some ice rescue training Tuesday, said assistant chief Mark Hasheider.

While the training is important for firefighters, Hasheider said the primary concern in cold weather is safe use of auxiliary heating, ï¿½especially smaller heaters.ï¿½

Itï¿½s not just where the heaters are plugged in, he said, but the surroundings need to be clear of blankets, furniture or childrenï¿½s toys. Removing combustibles is also important.

Smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors are also important this time of year, he said.

Randy Davis, Jackson Fire Department assistant chief, agreed.

Master firefighter Chris Venable, front, portrays a victim in an ice-rescue scenario Tuesday with firefighter Chris Miller during training by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department at Cape Girardeau County Park North. Fred Lynch

As cold as it is, Davis said, itï¿½s important to have home furnaces checked, and to make sure chimneys are clear.

ï¿½Weï¿½re also concerned with the elderly being extremely careful with their footing outside,ï¿½ Mark Hasheider said, in order to avoid falls.