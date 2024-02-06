The deep freeze: Cold snap affects river, residents

Unusually low temperatures are affecting the region in numerous ways, from river traffic to tourism to safety.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until the weekend, said Robin Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.
Smith said during this cold spell, wind chill factors have been consistently 10 to 15 degrees below zero in Southeast Missouri.
ï¿½We are not looking for above-freezing temperatures until Sunday, but thereï¿½s a catch to that,ï¿½ Smith said.
Thereï¿½s a chance of freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning, Smith said, but temperatures then are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 30s and lower 40s into the weekend and Monday, Smith said.
No precipitation is forecast between Wednesday and Sunday, he added.
This type of weather pattern poses safety concerns as people attempt to walk or skate on ponds and lakes.
At Capaha Park, the pond used to welcome ice skaters, but Julia Jones, Cape Girardeau parks director, said itï¿½s been a long time since that was possible.
Itï¿½s mainly a safety concern, she said.
ï¿½Since weï¿½ve installed fountains to help with aeration, the water is moving, and the pond doesnï¿½t have time to fully freeze,ï¿½ Jones said, and noted the three fountains are necessary to keep the water clear during summer months.
But the fishing pond in Cape County Park North is iced over, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department took advantage of it to get in some ice rescue training Tuesday, said assistant chief Mark Hasheider.
While the training is important for firefighters, Hasheider said the primary concern in cold weather is safe use of auxiliary heating, ï¿½especially smaller heaters.ï¿½
Itï¿½s not just where the heaters are plugged in, he said, but the surroundings need to be clear of blankets, furniture or childrenï¿½s toys. Removing combustibles is also important.
Smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors are also important this time of year, he said.
Randy Davis, Jackson Fire Department assistant chief, agreed.
As cold as it is, Davis said, itï¿½s important to have home furnaces checked, and to make sure chimneys are clear.
ï¿½Weï¿½re also concerned with the elderly being extremely careful with their footing outside,ï¿½ Mark Hasheider said, in order to avoid falls.
Frozen pipes and water meters also can cause headaches in below-freezing conditions.
At Alliance Water Resources in Cape Girardeau, a few people have called in reporting they donï¿½t have water but, water system manager Kevin Priester said, itï¿½s not as many as he expected to see.
ï¿½I think people have done a pretty good job, and seem to have found ways to avoid [frozen pipes],ï¿½ Priester said.
When temperatures fall into the single digits and below, Priester said, especially if pipes go through unheated areas such as a crawl space or unfinished basement, itï¿½s important to make sure those pipes are insulated.
Priester said another option is to let the water run on a very slow drip, but he hesitates to recommend that option, as it does increase peopleï¿½s water bills.
Another option is to open cabinet doors under sinks, he said. That allows warmer air to circulate around the pipes, especially if the cabinet is on an exterior or uninsulated wall, he said.
ï¿½Certainly insulation is the best bet, and the best long-term solution,ï¿½ he said.
If pipes do freeze, Priester said, itï¿½s important to use caution when thawing them. Use of a blow torch, heat gun or even a hair dryer can be dangerous, so the best idea is to avoid freezing and insulate pipes, as long as theyï¿½re accessible.
ï¿½Everybodyï¿½s trying to do the same thing right now, stay warm,ï¿½ Priester said.
To that end, warming centers are available to help people ward off the chill, said Nic Nunn-Faron, Red Cross disaster program manager for Southeast Missouri.
The Salvation Army has a warming center open during the day, from 9 a.m. to noon, then from 1 to 4 p.m., said director Lt. Matt DeGonia.
ï¿½Weï¿½ll have hot coffee and people can hang out in our lobby and stay warm there,ï¿½ DeGonia said.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also is providing a warming center during the day, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nunn-Faron said.
In case of a widespread power outage lasting longer than 24 hours, Nunn-Faron said, shelters would be opened, but shelter isnï¿½t provided on an individual basis.
ï¿½Typically we will refer people to local support programs instead,ï¿½ Nunn-Faron said.
For shorter-duration power outages, Nunn-Faron said, ï¿½we do advise people to keep doors and windows closed as much as possible,ï¿½ and seal any air leaks.
Nunn-Faron said people should keep an eye on the National Weather Service forecasts.
ï¿½Itï¿½s definitely a resource we work with and advice people to check out,ï¿½ he said.
