The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business

The owners of The Corner Store at 439 Broadway in Cape Girardeau celebrated with local chamber and business entities Monday, Oct. 14, to recognize them receiving a national grant to renovate the business.

Robert and Mary Gentry were among 500 small-business owners across the country given $10,000 apiece as part of the Backing Small Businesses grant program. The program is offered through Main Street America and presented by American Express.

Having been chosen for the grant in June, the Gentrys have since used it to add an outdoor sign and a bright red door for curb appeal. They also added new LED lighting, a souvenir stand and additional food items inside their store.

“When you’re fortunate to get a grant like that, one of the most important things you want to address is your inventory, because being able to purchase inventory today is better than making that purchase tomorrow. The increase only goes up,” Robert Gentry said.

The Corner Store sells fresh lunches, canned goods and sweets. The Gentrys have owned it for 18 years.