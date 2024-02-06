Kinder said the women would bring their children, but they didn’t attend school or didn’t have the opportunity to. She said their programs evolved into various services.

The organization added mental health counseling, therapy, education on reading and writing and even financial skills training. Kinder said they also offer tutoring programs for the children to get them to their grade level.

Kinder said they have teams as a part of The Bridge that go to the community every day to meet with women who are in the ministry. Kinder called it their home visit program and compared the teams to social workers to evaluate the family's needs.

“This includes evaluating their housing needs, what the house structure looks like, how many people are in the house, who has jobs in the house, that kind of thing. That includes food security, so asking how many people are they responsible for feeding? When was the last time they ate? Where do they get water? Is it clean water? That kind of stuff. Evaluate educational kind of history and see other kids in school. Have the adults been educated? What that looks like? They evaluate the spiritual kind of development, do they attend church? Do they regularly attend Bible study? What are their beliefs there? And then any mental or physical health? So do they have any kind of acute trauma,” Kinder said.

Kinder said Haitians have a lot of trauma with what’s going on in their own country. Stucker said that she has spoken with people who have done work in Haiti for the past 30 or 40 years and the current state of the country is the worst they’ve seen “by a longshot.”

The Bridge in Haiti is Haitian-led and is run by leaders of the community. Kinder said they have 21 Haitian staff.

Stucker was originally from Kansas City but lived in Cape Girardeau for over five years before moving to Haiti in 2017 and was a member of LaCriox Church, which is now the longest-running partner of The Bridge, along with four other churches. Stucker still lives in Cape Girardeau while Kinder is currently living in New Orleans while being originally from Cape.

Kinder said she assumed her role as executive director of The Bridge in January after she had been a sideline supporter for the five years since it started.

Kinder and Stucker organized a fundraising event for The Bridge celebrating its fifth anniversary on Tuesday, April 23. The event took place at the Hubble Creek Venue in Jackson and was attended by members of the surrounding community, including Molly’s uncle and former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

“We wanted to get the name and get the mission of The Bridge in front of people in this community. We alternately were also fundraising,” she said. “While we are so grateful that our ministry and our work has been able to continue, it has become more expensive to feed people, and we have more people who need food more than ever, and that's just one part of this work.”

According to The Bridge Haiti’s website at https://bridgehaiti.com/, more than 150 families are receiving food monthly with more 30 young women receiving school sponsorships.