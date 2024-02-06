All sections
NewsAugust 23, 2022
The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday in Cape
The fifth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday to Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare, the event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m...
Southeast Missourian
Attendees drum along to a cardio routine during the The Best Years Active Living Expo on Oct. 9, 2019, at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Cardio drumming is one of the many activities that will be held at this year's expo Wednesday.
The fifth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday to Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau.

Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare, the event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.

"We are excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare for this event," said Jamie Phillips, rustmedia Project and Event manager. "The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for seniors to come together and learn what the area has to offer. It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."

The expo offers attendees a day of workshops, classes, demonstrations, screenings and interacting with vendors. This year's scheduled activities include watercolor demonstrations, cardio drumming, workshops on preserving family history, the importance of wellness exams, tips for incorporating healthy living into day-to-day life, nature craft making, a traditional music circle and more.

There will also be free health screenings, door prize giveaways and free samples of various products.

Vendors scheduled to attend are Americare, Around the Clock Medical Alarms, Athletico, Bethany Byrd-Dream Vacations, Brooke Roth-Edward Jones, Bug Zero, Cape Family Medical, Cape Parks and Recreation, The Chateau Girardeau, Comfort Keepers, Communities of Country Place, Crown Hospice, Grace Reliant, House of Paws, Lutheran Home, Market at the Pines, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Medicenter, The Mortgage Place, Nick Rapisardo-American Family Insurance, Paparazzi Jewelry, PC Medical Centers, SADI, Sara Gerau-Farmers' Insurance, Saint Francis Healthcare, Skyview Animal Clinic, Southeast Missourian, The Best Years, VFW Post No. 3838 and Villas of Jackson.

For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit www.expo.semissourian.com.

