The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday in Cape

The fifth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday to Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau.

Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare, the event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.

"We are excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare for this event," said Jamie Phillips, rustmedia Project and Event manager. "The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for seniors to come together and learn what the area has to offer. It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."