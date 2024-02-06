The Best Year

Dear Seniors,
All good things must come to an end — we all know it. And since I’m not technically a senior anymore, I have to put down my pencil and write to you what I’ve been dreading most: good-bye.
This academic year has been nothing short of insane. Students had to navigate e-learning and COVID-19 restrictions implemented for in-person learning, parents had to play teacher, and everyone had to postpone events and activities that would have provided some reprieve from this crazy life.
But I was lucky — I held on to my (admittedly slipping) sanity by writing. I wrote in my journal, I wrote short stories, and maybe most importantly, I wrote to you. Though it was nerve-wracking to think real people were reading my published writing, it was also a big relief. The real world is still out there, I thought.
So I sat down, and I wrote about myself, about my friends, about my childhood. I probably sounded pretty pretentious at some points and unbelievably under-qualified at others, but I was learning. I still am. So this column, my Senior Moments, has been a real blessing.
This column has also been a challenge. Every month, I had to figure out how to relate two generations, and I hope I did a good job. I think it was especially important this year, when the division between older and younger people felt so vast. I had to step outside of my age group to see my writing from an older viewpoint, and it was eye-opening for me to step out of my Chuck Taylors into some Earth Shoes.
Along with being a blessing and a challenge, this project was also so much fun. I had a lot of creative freedom to reflect and experiment. I’d never written about the scars littering my body before this column, and I’d certainly never written a dictionary-style list of slang. I looked forward to each column because I got to write what I wanted.
So although I could write forever, now I have to wrap up. I want to say thank you. Thank you for reading, for listening to what I have to say and for taking me seriously despite my age. Thank you for the compliments, for the suggestions and for cutting out my column to hang on your bulletin boards. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading as much as I’ve enjoyed writing. I hope you’ve had your perspective altered for the better as much as I have. I hope you’ve had a good year, because despite all the challenges and hardships, mine was the best.
With love,
Greta Ripperda
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.