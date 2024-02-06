The Best Year

Dear Seniors,

All good things must come to an end — we all know it. And since I’m not technically a senior anymore, I have to put down my pencil and write to you what I’ve been dreading most: good-bye.

This academic year has been nothing short of insane. Students had to navigate e-learning and COVID-19 restrictions implemented for in-person learning, parents had to play teacher, and everyone had to postpone events and activities that would have provided some reprieve from this crazy life.

But I was lucky — I held on to my (admittedly slipping) sanity by writing. I wrote in my journal, I wrote short stories, and maybe most importantly, I wrote to you. Though it was nerve-wracking to think real people were reading my published writing, it was also a big relief. The real world is still out there, I thought.

So I sat down, and I wrote about myself, about my friends, about my childhood. I probably sounded pretty pretentious at some points and unbelievably under-qualified at others, but I was learning. I still am. So this column, my Senior Moments, has been a real blessing.