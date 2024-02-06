As her bandmates spread out across the bleachers, straightening uniforms and futzing with chinstraps, Meadow Heights High School color guard member Emily Dalton couldn't help but laugh.

"Our feathers are so much taller than the ones they have at Oak Ridge, and it makes me so happy," she said, glancing across at the next band down the line, Oak Ridge. Each band wore white plumes, but Meadow Heights' were indeed slightly taller, and in a marching band competition like the one held at Jackson High School every year (for the past 75 years), participants took the details and their rivalries seriously.

Haven Lutes, left, high-fives Elanor Boyd, 3, daughter of the Woodland band director, during the 75th annual Jackson Marching Band Festival on Tuesday at "The Pit" in Jackson.

"We just like to beat them," Dalton said of Oak Ridge, since the two schools are relatively small.

But having a small band, she said, also lends itself to fast friendships.

"We are one of the smaller bands, and [Meadow Heights] is a very small school in general," she said. "So you end up with a closeness that other schools don't have."