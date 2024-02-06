'The Bat's Revenge' opera set for performances next week

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music will open the comedic opera "The Bat's Revenge" by Johann Strauss on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, with a second performance Sunday, Jan. 22.

Chris Goeke , professor of music at SEMO, said the production will be the collegiate premier of a new English translation and adaptation of the story by Pacific Opera Project director Josh Shaw.

The Strauss original ("Die Fledermaus") premiered in 1874. Strauss' music was composed to a German libretto by Karl Haffner and Richard Genee .

Shaw's adaptation is set in 1935 Hollywood and is centered around a practical joke. The character of Freddie wants to get back at his friend Gabe who embarrassed him the year before. Freddie, wearing a bat costume, had drunkenly passed out in the arms of a statue and Gabe called the newspapers to take photos.

Now, Freddie tries get Gabe to make a fool of himself at a another costume party. Freddie knows Gabe is a shameless philanderer, so Freddie has set it up so Gabe will flirt with a woman he thinks is a Hungarian countess, but is actually Rosie, his wife.

Many high jinks ensue throughout the opera, with hopeful ingenues, scorned lovers and several cases of mistaken identity. There will be much singing and dancing in lush classic Hollywood era tuxedos and gowns all played out at the "Party of the Century" in the beautiful home of a Russian millionaire.

Goeke said the cast members have been having a lot of fun with the particular old style Hollywood humor in Shaw's translation. He said the music also has a lighthearted feel, but it can be challenging for the singers and musicians.

"They have to be a triple threat," Goeke said. "They have to be able to sing, and act and dance all at the same time, and so putting that all together is perhaps maybe the biggest challenge."

Phillip Edgecomb, an Instructor with SEMO's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance , was brought in to choreograph and teach the cast to waltz.