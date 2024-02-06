The Artist Studio to close this month after 12 years downtown

There’s a saying Judy Barks-Westrich loves: “The best part of being an artist is having one’s imagination for a boss, but the worst part is paying the rent.”

That’s one factor in her decision to close The Artist Studio, her working studio and gallery at 38 A N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, where she’s created and taught since 2005.

She also wants some time to pursue her own artwork, she said. She’s devoted 45 years to teaching, first in the public-school system and later at her studio, where she’s conducted 80 workshops in acrylics, watercolors and oil paints.

“I thought, that’s a good deed,” she said. “I’m proud to have been in the arts, in the public eye. Not that every day’s been perfect, but maybe now it’s time to be for myself.”

Barks-Westrich said she’ll remain open to the public through Oct. 28, but today will be her last participation in First Friday.

A view of artwork by Judy Barks-Westrich, owner and artist of The Artist Studio, on Thursday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The studio will have its last First Friday on Friday, and will close later this month. Andrew J. Whitaker

“I haven’t counted how many First Fridays I’ve participated in, but it’s a lot,” she said.

Several of her paintings are marked down already, she said, and later in the month she plans to have another sale to move some equipment, accessories and supplies. She’ll announce it on the Artist Studio’s Facebook page, she said, since she doesn’t have a firm date yet for that sale.

Barks-Westrich said she’s always preferred to work in the abstract, and to work with textures.

“My whole approach to teaching was through design,” she said.

She taught everything, she said — painting, drawing, ceramic sculpture, weaving, and so on. But the approach, even when she taught portraiture or figure drawing, was a sort of design by way of abstract.

“To me, that was more creative” than a realism approach, she said.

Barks-Westrich works in three main avenues, she said: weaving, larger canvases, and what she calls her “minis.”

Her weaving is off-loom, she said, and incorporates different fibers with found objects.