The art of quilting on display at Cape County Historical Society

Phil Dillow of Cape Girardeau stands in front of a quilt titled “Ice Fantasia” while viewing a holiday-themed, traveling quilt exhibit Monday at the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society in Jackson. Measuring 74-by-87 inches, “Ice Fantasia” was made in 1989 by Elsie Vredenburg of Tustin, Michigan. The exhibit was curated by the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, and features 10 quilts valued from $4,000 to $18,000. BEN MATTHEWS