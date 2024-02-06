The Arrow hosts debate between College Democrats, College Republicans

The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, will hold a debate Wednesday between representatives from the College Democrats of Southeast Missouri State University and the College Republicans of Southeast Missouri State University.

It is the first debate held by the Arrow.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is set to be held in Rose Theatre and broadcast live over the Southeast Arrow Facebook page.

Ethan Schumer, a political-science major, and Camille Shoals, a political-science and communication-studies major, will represent the Democratic student organization.

Representing the Republican organization on campus is political-science and agribusiness/agriculture communications major Reagan Tibbs and political-science major Gavin Sample.

“I decided to participate because I wanted to present the issues that affect nearly all of us,” Tibbs said.

He said good civil discourse is an “essential part of our system of government.” Tibbs said he hopes the debate will help viewers in their decision come Election Day.