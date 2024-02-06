The Show Me Center was not alone in foregoing metal detectors for graduation ceremonies. An official with Southern Illinois University said in an interview that the university does not use metal detectors for a high school graduation it hosts at its arena. Messages seeking policies for metal detector use sent to the University of Missouri, Missouri State University and St. Louis University were not returned.

Leslie Washington, an activist with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said she supports adding metal detectors to the Show Me Center.

“I feel that metal detectors need to be put in place,” she said. “I just feel it’s a necessity. If we would have had metal detectors and better security in place at that venue for that graduation, this wouldn’t have – this shouldn’t have – happened. You work so hard for your graduation, and then it’s taken away from you. My heart goes out to those kids. No child should live in fear. It just frustrates me that these things continue to happen in Cape. When I moved to Cape in 2013, gun violence wasn’t this bad. It’s just gotten worse, and we just have to do better.”

The good news for Washington is that Cape Girardeau Public Schools have changed course.

“At the time, we felt confident in our security protocols that we had in place, and we had no reason to believe that an incident like what occurred would happen,” said Kristin Tallent, Cape Girardeau Public Schools communications director. “In hindsight, do we wish we had had the weapons detection systems in use? Absolutely. One-hundred percent. And moving forward, we will have those in use at graduation and large crowd gatherings.”

Tallent was one of three school district officials, joining superintendent Howard Benyon and Josh Crowell, the assistant superintendent of support services, who interviewed with the Southeast Missourian about security measures relating to the graduation shooting.

“When you pose a question in hindsight, asking about what is our hindsight like that, could we have had TSA checkpoints set up at every possible entrance? That’s not practical,” Crowell said. “There's no way we could get that implemented. The use of weapons detection systems had already been in use at one of our buildings the whole previous school year. We had more units on order, but we didn't have them operable at this time. Had we had those, that would have been great. But, again, with the resources that we had, with what we had disposed to us and what we could use at the time, we felt we had good protocols in place. It was only because this happened that causes us to reflect, ‘What could we have done different?’ And I completely understand that.

“Honestly, can you truly prevent anything at any time? I'm going to tell you no. I'm reaching out here, but if you're looking at what took place on a national political level, you had an assassination attempt that took place when you're supposed to have the most highly trained government agency protecting these individuals, and look what happened there.”

“... The one thing, and I'll take this head on, is we had one weapons detection unit that we could have had there. But you would be sitting here asking us different questions if we made 6,000 people go through one unit, because it would have been worse than a SEMO football game. So from an angle of, ‘Why didn't Cape do this?’ Well, because then we would have been crucified that it wasn't done to somebody else's standards and what they wanted. To try to get a grandmother through that line, it would have taken five hours, and we would have had people having heat stroke, or heat exhaustion or whatnot, and then we would have been criticized for not letting people get into the air conditioner.”

Benyon said the district has already decided that security will be different for the 2025 graduation.

“We’ve already been having those conversations at the beginning of the school year,” the superintendent said. “We want to make sure that we have a safe graduation and people feel comfortable. We've decided for this year that we're going to go ahead and have it at the junior high again. Because we know when we're at our facilities, they're extremely safe, and we can control our facilities.

“When you get a bigger venue, it’s different. Whether we decide to go back to SEMO, we’ll have different conversations with them with protocol, just like you’re talking about, with the weapons detectors and those types of things as well. They’ve purchased some as well for their football games, so that’ll be another discussion if we want to go back to SEMO. Right now, we felt the best controlled environment would be if we did it ourselves. Sure, we’ll have limited tickets available to families as a part of that.”

Remaining calm

Immediately following the gunshot on May 19, there was a moment of silent uncertainty, then a scramble.

Many of the students, including graduation participants and many other attendees, headed for the exits, according to several people who were there.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, who was there for her son who was graduating, called it “the most chaotic and scary scene I’ve ever experienced.”

Some people pushed through and stumbled over one another to flee to safety. Students, teachers and staff had participated in active shooter drills every year to prepare for such moments. For them, their first reaction was to move. School districts across the country undergo what is called ALICE training, an acronym for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.”

U.S. Homeland Security and the FBI advise a run-hide-fight approach for workplace settings and adults, which may not be appropriate in some school settings. ALICE is geared more toward a collective response.

A few moments passed before Benyon addressed the crowd, asking them to remain calm and seated while they checked the source of the noise. He told the crowd it may have been balloons popping. A balloon drop was to be part of the celebration. According to Crowell, who said he was unable to attend, school resource officers made it to the subjects involved in the altercation within 20 seconds.

According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Richard Schmidt, the first call of the shooting came in at 2:33 p.m., as officers were already present at the Show Me Center. Schmidt said the shooter was detained at 2:38, and the scene was secured for medical units to enter at 2:39.

That data suggests more than 5 minutes transpired before it was known the shooter was in custody. While only one shot was fired at the Cape Girardeau graduation, 5 minutes is an eternity in mass shooting terms. Adam Lanza needed less than 5 minutes to fire 154 rounds and kill 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the days following the shooting, Benyon, Crowell and SRO Mark Wyatt spoke to news reporters at a news conference. Benyon offered praise to the SROs. Crowell said the response was a “combined effort.” Benyon explained at the time he was being instructed by police.

As part of its response to the newspaper’s open records request, the school district released two letters sent by parents calling into question leaders’ response to the gunshots. In one letter, parent Jennifer Proctor said the evacuation was not done safely, as people were stumbling and tripping over one another to leave the facility after the gunshot. She was perhaps most concerned about the delay in evacuating the facilities.

“Please, all of you,” she wrote, “take a lesson out of the playbook that you give the students during every active shooter drill. RUN, HIDE, DEFEND. But don’t stay seated while you ‘check to see if it was something else.’ You failed to practice active shooter protocol and there was literally an active shooter in VERY close proximity to the students and the audience … The students on the floor, to their credit, relied on every bit of their 13 years of active shooter training and they disappeared.”

In another correspondence, Shannon Clubb, a teacher for the last 17 years and a parent whose child was graduating, wrote to the administration asking what steps the district made to ensure that the Show Me Center was safe.

“Our SROs were utilized and ultimately saved the day, but at this point, that appears to be despite of District failing to follow its own policies and procedures," Clubb said. “I am angry with the response of the administration on stage at the Show Me Center. … Ever since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary, every Cape Public School employee must have ALICE training to handle active shooters. This training in and of itself is traumatic. My fellow staff members and I have watched videos of the actual murders at Columbine, Parkland and other mass-casualty shootings all over the world. We have heard the recordings of 911 calls with children screaming and crying in pain and terror … In live simulations, I have been ‘shot’ in the head with a real gun pointed at my face. All of this is traumatic … but it is essential in keeping our children safe, so we all endure. It taught me many important things: seconds matter, information matters, people that get out will live, and if you hear a gun do NOT look to confirm.

"… At this point, my ALICE training with Josh Crowell kicked in. I knew what to do. Evacuate. Immediately. … However, contrary to the training, as I was pulling my family members toward the exit, Dr. Benyon got on the microphone to tell everyone to stay in their seats. He said they were checking to see if it was a balloon popping. CHS teachers were blocking students who were running to safety and told them to return to their seats.”

The “Alert” name in the acronym advises that “the sooner you understand you’re in danger, the sooner you can save yourself,” according to alicetraining.com, a website built by a company that gives training. “A speedy response is critical. Seconds count. Alert is overcoming denial, recognizing the signs of danger and receiving notifications about the danger from others. Alerts should be accepted, taken seriously and should help you make survival decisions based on your circumstances.”

The “I” in ALICE, inform, recommends to communicate information in as real time as possible, including communicating a shooter’s location and direction in real time, according to the ALICE website. If the shooter is known to be in an isolated section of a building, occupants in other parts of the building can evacuate, while those in direct danger can prepare to counter.

Administrators declined to address Clubbs’ comments specifically, saying it is a personnel matter. But to the larger point of Benyon’s immediate response, Benyon acknowledged he didn’t immediately know the cause of the sound, but he also didn’t want people running into a dangerous situation, if it was an active shooter.

“All of a sudden, you just saw kind of a wave come down all the way down to the floor at that point,” Benyon said. “Once we did that, we had to assess what had occurred, because someone had said it could have been a chair, it could have been a balloon popping. We didn't know what it was, so we had to assess what the situation was first. That's probably the most important thing that we do. We have to determine what occurred, because you don't want to send people off into an unsafe situation. Once we saw that this was occurring, our SRO officer, Mark Wyatt, came down, and we started having a conversation. He was communicating with the school resource officers that were up on the mezzanine, and they had contained the situation within, what, 15 to 20 seconds or so.

“Then the police came, came on. We were trying to calm the audience and just say, ‘Wait, let's determine what had happened.’ Shortly after that, we got notified that the police had taken over, and they were determining the safety of everything around the perimeter of the Show Me Center. At that point, once we knew the north side was safe for exit, they exited people out the north side. Then, they checked the south side and we allowed them to go out the south side.”

Changes made

The shooting inside the Show Me Center sparked major changes.

SEMO added security cameras at locations throughout campus; metal detectors will be used at the Show Me Center, Houck Field, the River Campus and other events with large attendance; only clear bags will be allowed for visitors at athletic events; and it is limiting designated entrances on buildings on campus.

At Cape Girardeau schools, in addition to moving the graduation ceremony back to the junior high building, the ordered weapon detection systems arrived and have been installed at schools and utilized at other extracurricular events. Jackson R-2, which also had its graduation ceremonies at the Show Me Center, purchased two sets of weapon detection systems to be used at school events that are open to the public.

“Hundreds of people were involved in conversations after this event took place, between our staff, our administrators, law enforcement, parents, community members, board members,” Crowell said. “There are some new processes that we're looking at and that we have implemented, but we also run a balancing act on making sure our students, our staff and our community members still feel like they're coming into a school. We're not in the business of building prisons.”

Legal process

For all the reflection of the shooting on security and leaders, ultimately the scare was caused by an altercation near a stairwell between adults who decided to fight at a graduation ceremony.

A probable cause document explained SROs found two people fighting. Christopher Jermaine Owens, who was shot in the leg and was apprehended on charges that he was a sex offender and should not have been at the graduation, told police that he and his son got up to use the restroom “when they ran into two individuals who he has been in conflict with.”

Police located a second victim on the north side of the building. He had a gunshot to his abdomen. The gunshot had appeared to have entered his abdomen, exited his buttocks and struck the other victim. One of the subjects involved, whose name was redacted, said that the shooter pulled a gun from his waist area, and said the “gun went off” striking him in the abdomen.

Both injured men were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

Kris E. Owens of Cape Girardeau, 20, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Owens waived his formal arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea on Sept. 16. Owens’ case review is scheduled on Nov. 4 with Judge Scott Lipke presiding over the case.

Christopher J. Owens was charged with loitering within 500 feet of school property as a registered sex offender. Christopher J. Owens is in federal custody, and his case review is scheduled for Dec. 5.