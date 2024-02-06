The ABCs of Christmas

A
Blessed
Christmas — may all of your
Dreams come true …
Enjoy the company of good
Friends.
Give generously to
Him who provides
In good times and bad.
“Joy comes in the morning.”
Kindness and
Love can
Move mountains …
Never underestimate
Our Lord’s
Power through prayer.
Quiet time brings
Rest and relaxation, plus
So many blessings!
Try to
Understand and trust the
Vastness of His Love.
Why worry about health,
X-rays or our passing
Youth when He supplies our every need from A to
Z.
