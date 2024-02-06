All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2020

The ABCs of Christmas

A Christmas poem.

Jo Ann Bock
Jo Ann Bock
Jo Ann Bock is the author of “Around the Town of Cape Girardeau in 80 Years.” Throughout her life, she has written for the Southeast Missourian, taught thousands of English and journalism students at Cape Central High School and been a columnist for “The Best Years.”Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

A

Blessed

Christmas — may all of your

Dreams come true …

Enjoy the company of good

Friends.

Give generously to

Him who provides

In good times and bad.

“Joy comes in the morning.”

Kindness and

Love can

Move mountains …

Never underestimate

Our Lord’s

Power through prayer.

Quiet time brings

Rest and relaxation, plus

So many blessings!

Try to

Understand and trust the

Vastness of His Love.

Why worry about health,

X-rays or our passing

Youth when He supplies our every need from A to

Z.

