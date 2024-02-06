Local municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday.
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.
Jackson's Sanitation Department will pick up garbage Monday for residents who normally have their collection Thursday and Friday. Next week, trash on routes for Monday and Tuesday pickup will be instead all be collected Nov. 30.
The recycling center and yard waste pits will be closed Thursday and Friday but will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Residents in Ward 1 and Ward 2 will see no change in their normal trash collection this week. For those living in Ward 3, garbage was picked up on Monday, according to the city's website.
The municipality is running one day late because of Thanksgiving. Wednesday trash will be collected as normal. Residents who normally have trash pickup Thursday should expect pickup Friday.
