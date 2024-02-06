All sections
NewsNovember 23, 2021

Thanksgiving week trash collection for Cape, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City

Local municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All other routes remain the same...

Southeast Missourian
Then-Jackson city sanitation foreman Brent Reid stuffs mattresses into a garbage truck during a past Clean Up/Fix Up Week.
Then-Jackson city sanitation foreman Brent Reid stuffs mattresses into a garbage truck during a past Clean Up/Fix Up Week.Southeast Missourian file

Local municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday.

Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

Jackson

Jackson's Sanitation Department will pick up garbage Monday for residents who normally have their collection Thursday and Friday. Next week, trash on routes for Monday and Tuesday pickup will be instead all be collected Nov. 30.

The recycling center and yard waste pits will be closed Thursday and Friday but will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Perryville

Residents in Ward 1 and Ward 2 will see no change in their normal trash collection this week. For those living in Ward 3, garbage was picked up on Monday, according to the city's website.

Scott City

The municipality is running one day late because of Thanksgiving. Wednesday trash will be collected as normal. Residents who normally have trash pickup Thursday should expect pickup Friday.

Local News
