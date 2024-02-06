Local municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday.

Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

Jackson

Jackson's Sanitation Department will pick up garbage Monday for residents who normally have their collection Thursday and Friday. Next week, trash on routes for Monday and Tuesday pickup will be instead all be collected Nov. 30.