Student volunteers took on leadership roles in the cafeteria of Jefferson Elementary as 100 fourth-grade students and family members shared in a Thanksgiving meal made possible by Red Letter Communications.

Instead of purchasing a gift for their boss' Oct. 31 birthday, Red Letter Communications staff surprised their CEO and founder Jim Riley by donating a Thanksgiving feast in his honor.

Homemade helpings of stuffing, smoked turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole began to fill a table at the front of the cafeteria room Tuesday afternoon as fourth-grade students eagerly awaited their assigned task at the serving table.

"Who's on bean duty?" Jefferson's STREAM specialist Kelley Branch asked a group of students standing near the serving line.

Just as quickly, the educator turned her question into an opportunity to instill values of inclusion and leadership.

"Collin, I'm so glad you're here!" Branch said with enthusiasm. "We need you."

With Collin in charge of the corn and Jefferson student servers stationed at each stop on the food line, students and families filled seats at every table in the cafeteria just after noon.

Kaden Lanier received the feast's first slices of ham and the meal was officially underway as Riley took up his post at the head of the serving line where he plated hearty helpings of meat and merriment for each guest.

The local advertising executive cooked five turkeys for the feast and said his cooking process takes about eight hours, plus 12 hours of brining the chicken in salt and fruit juices the night before.

Riley said he uses multiple recipes, with one being a sweetly seasoned "Maple Magic" turkey made with maple syrup and another dubbed "Spicy Nicey," which calls for a combination of sage, garlic and rosemary.

Branch said she hopes events like this one will help inspire members of the fourth-grade class to become student leaders at Jefferson Elementary as the educational infrastructure undergoes transitions in the next few years.

In December, the school district announced plans to expand enrollment at Jefferson to include fifth- and sixth-grade students. The school district plans for Jefferson's current class of fourth graders to become its first class of fifth-graders in the upcoming academic year, and its first class of sixth-graders in the subsequent academic year.

The transition period would cement the class' seniority status at the school for the next three years. Jefferson educators hope the institutional conundrum can also provide unique opportunities for the current fourth-grade students to grow as leaders as the school grows in enrollment.

"We want to pour as much leadership and mentorship into them, because they are the leaders and the mentors of our school," Branch said. "We just want our kids to know that opportunities are endless in our community, but also that there are leaders among us and leaders within us."