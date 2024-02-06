All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 22, 2023

Thankful People: 'We know we're not alone': Nulls appreciate help after flooding, illness

After a flood and a medical crisis, Marble Hill's Karen Null expresses gratitude for community support, highlighting the resilience and unity in challenging times.

Mary Layton
T.J. and Karen Null in front of their business, Sunset Floral & Garden Market, in Marble Hill, Missouri.
T.J. and Karen Null in front of their business, Sunset Floral & Garden Market, in Marble Hill, Missouri.Courtesy of Karen Null

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family.

The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a little like normal" after her business was flooded in August. And she anticipates it will probably take a year in order to fully recover.

"We lost a lot of inventory outside the shop — trees and plants for the nursery business," Null said. "We had water inside, but we're definitely grateful (the flood) didn't destroy the building. Communitywide, a lot of property was damaged. People lost their homes, a lot of financial loss. But no loss of life. That's really good."

Null said she is thankful for the support the community has offered her business and family. A little over a week ago, her husband, T.J., was released from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a nine-day stay. She said he was hospitalized with a "rare disease that hasn't fully been diagnosed yet."

Despite this adversity, Null remains thankful — thankful that T.J. is home and thankful the community is praying for him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It was totally out of the blue," Null said about her husband's illness.

In addition to being co-owner of Sunset Floral, he also farms. And he pastors a small church, Anchor Baptist Church, in Vanduser, Missouri.

"We're thankful for God's provision throughout difficulties in life because even when things get hard, you can see him working in different ways," Null said.

She also emphasized how thankful she was for the Bollinger County community.

"Whether it's the flower shop or medical issues, there has been such an outpouring of care and help. The community we're part of here, we know we're not alone. People care, and will do all they can to help us."

Story Tags
Local News
Thankful People
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy