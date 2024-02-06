MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family.
The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a little like normal" after her business was flooded in August. And she anticipates it will probably take a year in order to fully recover.
"We lost a lot of inventory outside the shop — trees and plants for the nursery business," Null said. "We had water inside, but we're definitely grateful (the flood) didn't destroy the building. Communitywide, a lot of property was damaged. People lost their homes, a lot of financial loss. But no loss of life. That's really good."
Null said she is thankful for the support the community has offered her business and family. A little over a week ago, her husband, T.J., was released from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a nine-day stay. She said he was hospitalized with a "rare disease that hasn't fully been diagnosed yet."
Despite this adversity, Null remains thankful — thankful that T.J. is home and thankful the community is praying for him.
"It was totally out of the blue," Null said about her husband's illness.
In addition to being co-owner of Sunset Floral, he also farms. And he pastors a small church, Anchor Baptist Church, in Vanduser, Missouri.
"We're thankful for God's provision throughout difficulties in life because even when things get hard, you can see him working in different ways," Null said.
She also emphasized how thankful she was for the Bollinger County community.
"Whether it's the flower shop or medical issues, there has been such an outpouring of care and help. The community we're part of here, we know we're not alone. People care, and will do all they can to help us."
