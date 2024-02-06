MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family.

The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a little like normal" after her business was flooded in August. And she anticipates it will probably take a year in order to fully recover.

"We lost a lot of inventory outside the shop — trees and plants for the nursery business," Null said. "We had water inside, but we're definitely grateful (the flood) didn't destroy the building. Communitywide, a lot of property was damaged. People lost their homes, a lot of financial loss. But no loss of life. That's really good."

Null said she is thankful for the support the community has offered her business and family. A little over a week ago, her husband, T.J., was released from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a nine-day stay. She said he was hospitalized with a "rare disease that hasn't fully been diagnosed yet."

Despite this adversity, Null remains thankful — thankful that T.J. is home and thankful the community is praying for him.