Thankful People

In October 2016, a 1-year-old neglected puppy showed up at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri with mange. The German shepherd/Siberian husky mix was missing fur, carrying fleas and her skin was scabbing over in places. She also lacked social skills and knowledge of basic commands.
Flashforward to today, and the once-bedraggled puppy named Mya now acts as a service animal and family member to a couple in Louisiana, performing important daily tasks and keeping the couple active.
Mya’s evolution is the result of her time with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and the Puppies for Parole program, which works with Missouri animal shelters and correctional centers to teach dogs basic obedience and socialization skills and make them more adoptable. Select inmates at Missouri prisons are the trainers, and once the animals have successfully completed the program, they can be adopted through their original shelters.
After completing 10 weeks of training through Puppies for Parole, Mya’s transformation was no secret to those who had first taken her in.
“We realized pretty early on that Mya’s training was going really well and that she was very responsive,” said Tracy Poston, executive director for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “And we realized that she could probably do more, so they kept teaching her some new stuff, and she picked up on all of it really quickly.”
Mya went through an additional 10 weeks of training to become a helper dog, meaning she was specially trained to work with families with disabilities and other special needs.
She didn’t know it yet, but the additional training Mya had prepared her to be the perfect fit for a family in need.
In 2000, Tracy and Cliff Russell were living in Springfield, Missouri, when Tracy had an aneurysm. During her hospital stay, doctors discovered she had multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease of the central nervous system.
Tracy would soon lose her eyesight to optic neuritis, a common side effect of MS occurring when inflammation damages the optic nerve.
Tracy, now 56, regained her eyesight over time but is still sensitive to bright lights.
Her husband, Cliff, 75, suffered a stroke in 2006, along with episodes of transient ischemic attacks, or “mini strokes,” which he continues to have to this day.
The couple’s health issues presented challenges to daily life, and Tracy was looking for ways to make life a little easier.
She had wanted a service dog for awhile, and though it had been recommended to her to assist with her developing health needs, she knew she and Cliff couldn’t afford it. Instead, she pushed the thought to the back of her mind, thinking it wasn’t possible.
“I couldn’t afford a full-blown service dog; those are thousands and thousands of dollars,” Tracy said. “But then, we were told about Puppies for Parole.”
After learning about the cost-effective option Puppies for Parole could provide, Tracy revisited the idea of adopting a helper animal. She reached out to Poston in hopes she would be able to help find the right fit for adoption.
“I ended up talking to Tracy [Poston] about a dog, and I knew that she was the only person I wanted to work with on finding the right dog because she listened to me — she listened to what I was looking for and what I needed,” Tracy said.
In addition to assisting Tracy with tasks such as picking up objects and bringing them to her, the Russells needed a non-aggressive, non-disruptive dog who they could enjoy without fear of it running away.
Poston and Tracy had many conversations over the phone, discussing Tracy’s specific needs and expectations of a service dog.
Just days before Easter in 2017, Poston told Tracy, “I have the perfect dog for you.”
Looking back, Tracy said: “She was right, she was so right.”
Poston matched Tracy with Mya, who has one brown eye and one blue eye, loves snow cones and is fearful of cats. Though Mya was intended to be Tracy’s helper, she has become an integral part of Cliff’s life, too.
Tracy often jokes Mya has become a “Cliff Russell dog” but said her close relationship with Cliff came as a surprise.
“I didn’t realize at that time we would be using her for my husband as much as we do,” Tracy said. “Mya was supposed to have been my dog — no one knew Mya was gonna be a dog for both of us.”
Mya is trained to help the Russells with a variety of tasks. Tracy said Mya will help balance her by bracing herself any time Tracy tugs on her leash. Mya also knows to brace herself so Tracy and Cliff can push themselves up on her to get out of a chair; if they put their arms around her neck and say “Help me up,” Mya knows to back up and pull them with her.
She said Mya also picks things up for them, or pulls items toward them such as the TV remote or a laundry basket. She even helps pick up trash around the facility where they work.
“She’s really good at helping us finish our popcorn, too,” Tracy said with a laugh.
When talking about the ways Mya assists the couple, Tracy said, “Mya is the hero of this house.”
She also contributes to the Russells’ health by keeping them active, Tracy said, because they often take her for walks to the park. Even though Mya has “full-range” of their property, she said visiting the park is “something special” that motivates them to get out and walk with her.
Outside of her helper-dog duties, Tracy said Mya provides emotional support in a way only a loved one can.
Because Cliff and Tracy recently moved out of state where they know very few people, Tracy said their lifestyle — along with their ages and jobs, where they don’t see many people besides those who come in to pay their rent or get a storage unit — can make them feel isolated.
Mya always keeps them company, Tracy said.
“That’s a horrible feeling, to feel alone, but Mya keeps us from ... feeling so alone,” Tracy said.
She said Mya also attracts company with her “good looks,” and is the perfect conversation starter. Tracy said Mya is the “star of their home” because people often come into the office and the first thing they ask is “Where’s Mya?” or “How’s Mya?”
Tracy said Mya has been a “trooper” and become their “best buddy.” She has also become a “travelin’ dog,” accompanying the Russell’s on trips such as the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina, doctor appointments and even to the casino.
Tracy expressed how grateful she and her husband are for Poston and the Puppies for Parole program for bringing them together with their four-legged best friend.
“We owe it all to Tracy, we really do, because Tracy took the time to listen to what we needed and she got to know us over the phone,” Tracy said. “She paired us up to a T; she couldn’t have gotten anything better for us.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.