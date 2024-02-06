Thankful People

In October 2016, a 1-year-old neglected puppy showed up at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri with mange. The German shepherd/Siberian husky mix was missing fur, carrying fleas and her skin was scabbing over in places. She also lacked social skills and knowledge of basic commands.

Flashforward to today, and the once-bedraggled puppy named Mya now acts as a service animal and family member to a couple in Louisiana, performing important daily tasks and keeping the couple active.

Mya’s evolution is the result of her time with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and the Puppies for Parole program, which works with Missouri animal shelters and correctional centers to teach dogs basic obedience and socialization skills and make them more adoptable. Select inmates at Missouri prisons are the trainers, and once the animals have successfully completed the program, they can be adopted through their original shelters.

After completing 10 weeks of training through Puppies for Parole, Mya’s transformation was no secret to those who had first taken her in.

“We realized pretty early on that Mya’s training was going really well and that she was very responsive,” said Tracy Poston, executive director for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “And we realized that she could probably do more, so they kept teaching her some new stuff, and she picked up on all of it really quickly.”

Mya went through an additional 10 weeks of training to become a helper dog, meaning she was specially trained to work with families with disabilities and other special needs.

She didn’t know it yet, but the additional training Mya had prepared her to be the perfect fit for a family in need.

‘I have the perfect dog for you’

In 2000, Tracy and Cliff Russell were living in Springfield, Missouri, when Tracy had an aneurysm. During her hospital stay, doctors discovered she had multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease of the central nervous system.

Tracy would soon lose her eyesight to optic neuritis, a common side effect of MS occurring when inflammation damages the optic nerve.

Tracy, now 56, regained her eyesight over time but is still sensitive to bright lights.

Her husband, Cliff, 75, suffered a stroke in 2006, along with episodes of transient ischemic attacks, or “mini strokes,” which he continues to have to this day.

The couple’s health issues presented challenges to daily life, and Tracy was looking for ways to make life a little easier.

She had wanted a service dog for awhile, and though it had been recommended to her to assist with her developing health needs, she knew she and Cliff couldn’t afford it. Instead, she pushed the thought to the back of her mind, thinking it wasn’t possible.

“I couldn’t afford a full-blown service dog; those are thousands and thousands of dollars,” Tracy said. “But then, we were told about Puppies for Parole.”

After learning about the cost-effective option Puppies for Parole could provide, Tracy revisited the idea of adopting a helper animal. She reached out to Poston in hopes she would be able to help find the right fit for adoption.

“I ended up talking to Tracy [Poston] about a dog, and I knew that she was the only person I wanted to work with on finding the right dog because she listened to me — she listened to what I was looking for and what I needed,” Tracy said.

In addition to assisting Tracy with tasks such as picking up objects and bringing them to her, the Russells needed a non-aggressive, non-disruptive dog who they could enjoy without fear of it running away.

Poston and Tracy had many conversations over the phone, discussing Tracy’s specific needs and expectations of a service dog.

Just days before Easter in 2017, Poston told Tracy, “I have the perfect dog for you.”