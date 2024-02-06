Curt and Penny Johns have four decades of business ownership to be thankful for, but after a significant health scare for each, their gratitude goes much deeper.

The couple owns Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau and will close the store Dec. 18, retiring in order to travel and work on various remodeling projects — oh, and rest a bit, too.

Penny Johns said the business began as a means to an end — supporting their family — but has been much more.

"There was a need for us to be here because people needed clothing that fit right. They needed somebody to be here to help them," she said. "I think the thing that kept us going was that we actually care, and we want our customers to look good."

That personal touch led to generations of loyal customers.

"Once you took care of them and put a little love into it and helped them, then they kept coming back," Penny Johns contended.

Heart trouble

All those years of building the business was in jeopardy in 2017 when Curt Johns suffered a "widowmaker" heart attack.

He said the episode came out of nowhere and led to triple bypass surgery. Then came the recovery.

"It takes time to rebuild your body, is the best way for me to say it. You lose an awful lot of muscle," he explained. "You thought walking 5 miles was easy. It's like starting all over again."

After a rehabilitation program, Curt Johns returned to work, albeit a little at a time. Two hours a day. Then three.

In the aftermath of the episode, the couple learned about the large support group — a "safety net" — of family and friends who stepped up to offer help and encouragement.