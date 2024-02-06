Thankful People

Bob Blackwell is a dying man, but he'll be the first to tell you he's not dead yet.

A seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, Blackwell, 49, plans to make the most of the time he has left, although he's not sure how long that may be.

After selling many of his possessions -- including a privacy fence and pool equipment -- Blackwell purchased and licensed an RV. He plans to spend the next few months fixing up the vehicle before he will take it "coast to coast," seeing the country before he dies.

First diagnosed in 2012, the McClure, Illinois, resident has gone through a 10-hour pancreaticoduodenectomy procedure (better known as the "Whipple"), 12 rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and hundreds of prescription opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl patches and Lorazepam.

His cancer came back four times in the years since his initial diagnosis, spreading most recently to his lungs and liver.

Bob Blackwell is brought to his knees by pancreatic pains as he is overcome with a "whipple attack" Nov. 10 at his home in McClure, Illinois.

"I'm terminal," Blackwell said.

Through the use of medicinal marijuana, he was able to stop taking the cocktail of prescription drugs. Despite medical remedies, there are some pains he has learned to manage.

Episodes of chronic pancreatitis render his body partially paralyzed with intense digestive pains on a near-daily basis.

What begins as a knot in his stomach quickly becomes a "sharp, constant" pain, Blackwell said. This discomfort builds into a "stabbing pain" radiating through his stomach. Within 30 seconds, the pain forces him to the ground. In extreme situations, the agony can cause him to pass out.

Blackwell refers to them as "Whipple attacks" and said they can last anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour, depending on his diet. A 10-minute attack can leave him in bed for as long as a day, Blackwell said, noting his attacks are not often severe.

Bob Blackwell sits on a pool table he converted to a bed for his service dog, Gommorah, while watching football Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at at his home in McClure, Illinois. BEN MATTHEWS

"I've learned what not to eat," Blackwell said.

While he's on the road, he expects to travel at his own leisure and as his health allows. He will continue using cannabis to treat his pain, but not before driving.

"I never get behind the wheel under the influence," Blackwell said. "... I'm not on a time schedule, so if I don't feel up to driving that day, I'll just stay where I'm at and try again the next day."

A big part of Blackwell's travel plan includes sharing his story with people along the way.

He has proudly placed the words "PANCREATIC CANCER SURVIVOR 7 YEARS" on the window of his RV's overhead cab. Side windows on the RV bear similar messages: "EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES" and "SPREADING HOPE COAST 2 COAST."