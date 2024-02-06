ROLLA, Mo. — Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a master’s degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home from work in Kansas City one day with a migraine that led to emergency surgery and put his graduation plans on hold.

After calling in sick, Creighton later tried to get out of bed but couldn’t walk. His wife of four months, Emily, notified Creighton’s parents and then called 911. The emergency room physician diagnosed him with a brain bleed and ordered immediate surgery.

Driving, crying and praying, Creighton’s parents had left their Southeast Missouri home in Advance and were still a few hours away from Kansas City when their daughter-in-law called them again and put them on speakerphone with the neurosurgeon who had just completed two-hour surgery on Creighton. The bleeding was bad, the doctor said, and Creighton suffered significant brain injury.

“It was clear his left side was greatly affected — his speech was slurred, his mouth was severely drawn, and his entire left side was paralyzed,” Paula Miles, Creighton’s mother, said. “I will never forget him telling me he just wanted to walk again. At that point, I couldn’t assure him that he would.”

As Creighton worked on recovering, he realized a graduate school assignment was due. He asked his wife to call the professor, Gillian Worsey, and explain what happened. Worsey, an adjunct assistant professor in explosives engineering at S&T, offered to let Miles take an incomplete until he could return to his course work.

“We are very grateful to the professors in mining and explosives engineering for the guidance and care they have given Creighton since his first experience at Missouri S&T’s Explosives Camp in 2013 and throughout his college career,” Paula said.

The family moved Creighton to a hospital with a larger neurology department. The team there determined the brain bleed was caused by a mitral valve infection in his heart. Creighton’s doctor said antibiotics might heal the infection and the valve could regain full function. That was not to be. The hospital cardiothoracic team determined the valve was so badly damaged it would need to be replaced. Meanwhile, Creighton had a second brain surgery to remove a fist-sized clot left by the brain bleed.