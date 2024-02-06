Thankful People

In late October, laughter permeated The Olson Family Garden at St. Louis Children’s Hospital as Matthew McKee got the chance to do something abnormal: run and play outside.

The 11-year-old Trinity Lutheran student was diagnosed in August with aplastic anemia, a rare condition in which damage to stem cells hinders the bone marrow’s production of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

According to the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, between 600 and 900 people in the United States learn they have aplastic anemia each year. Anyone can be diagnosed with the disease, but according to the foundation, aplastic anemia is most commonly diagnosed in children, young adults and older adults.

Before his diagnosis, Matthew was experiencing life the way you’d expect a young person his age would — by spending time with his friends, attending school, tagging along on float trips and annoying his twin sister, Allee.

Just before the first week of school, strange things started happening to Matthew.

Roughly two weeks before he was hospitalized, Allee and Matthew had been wrestling when — as part of what could only have been an epic battle between siblings — Allee bit her brother. Their father, Jason McKee, recalled seeing a “horrific” bite mark near his son’s shoulder.

“I was so angry with Allee,” Jason remembered. “I said, ‘Why would you bite him that hard?’ And she said, ‘Dad, I didn’t bite him that hard.’”

On Aug. 3, Matthew returned from a float trip covered in “significant” bruising, and as his mother, Wendy McKee, recalls, “more bruising than what it should be for a normal 11-year-old boy.”

Three days later, Matthew had a nosebleed that lasted for three hours. Not normal; we’ll take him to see the doctor tomorrow, his mother thought.

But when tomorrow came, Matthew awoke with something his parents described to look like a “nasty rash” called petechiae, a condition that causes pinpoint, round spots to appear on the skin as a result of bleeding.

That day, the McKees took Matthew to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. A few blood tests confirmed some bad news: Matthew would have to be taken to St. Louis, immediately.

Transported north by way of ambulance, Wendy and Matthew left to find answers — they have not returned home since.

‘We see he has a sibling’

On Dec. 25, 2007, Allee was born 2 minutes before Matthew — an important time difference, depending on who you ask.

The siblings have what their mother calls a “love-hate” relationship. It’s a phase — she hopes.

But when Matthew got sick, Allee didn’t hesitate for a moment. Her parents recall one of the first things Allee said: “What can I do?”

Allee McKee maintains her balance while running atop a ledge Oct. 29 in The Olson Family Garden at St. Louis Children's Hospital. RACHAEL LONG

“We were blessed with twins 11 years ago for a reason,” Wendy said with a smile.

While half of her family has been living temporarily in St. Louis, Allee has had to go on with life in Cape Girardeau as though things are normal. But when a sibling is suddenly diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, “normal” doesn’t exist.

“Oh, it’s really made an impact [on Allee],” Jason said. “You know, an 11-year-old girl, it’s hard for her to express her emotions. But inside, you know there’s just an ocean of emotion ... about this. ... We think of Matthew, but it’s so much her story, too.”

Though no one can take the place of her twin, Jason said it helps Allee to have extended family and friends around.

If everything else about Allee’s life has changed, her relationship with Matthew is ever the annoying, hilarious, infuriating, loving sibling relationship it always has been.

Allee McKee erupts in laughter after grossing out her 11-year-old twin brother Matthew during a break in a day of medical appointments Oct. 29 in The Olson Family Garden at St. Louis Children's Hospital. RACHAEL LONG

Just before she was anesthetized for the transplant, Jason said Allee was beginning to feel anxious about the imminent procedure. Not for a moment forgetting the many ways to leverage something over her younger twin, Allee said, “He’s gonna owe me big.”

More than a month later, sitting beside Matthew while he received a blood transfusion, Allee’s message remained the same. Asked how she feels about the chance to donate bone marrow to her brother, Allee, with a mischievous grin, said, “It’s good because I can bring it up and he owes me.”

Before they knew what was making Matthew sick, his parents said all signs pointed to leukemia.

“He had zero platelets,” Wendy said of the initial blood tests run at Saint Francis.

In fact, doctors had to rule everything else out before they could officially diagnose Matthew with aplastic anemia. Once diagnosed, the discussion surrounding odds for locating a donor tissue match was no walk in the park.

When Matthew’s doctors laid out his treatment options, Jason remembered them saying, “First and foremost, we see he has a sibling; we would like to test her to see if a bone marrow transplant is even a possibility.”

A 1-in-4 chance

A successful bone-marrow transplant can cure a case of aplastic anemia in a young person, where other treatment options may be more complicated and less effective.

Allee had a 1-in-4 chance of being the right genetic match to donate and save her brother’s life. Other treatment options presented to the family, as Jason remembers them, included a “drug-induced protocol that had a lesser success rate but [one that] still would have given him a chance,” and placement on a national donor list, an option with a higher risk of rejection.

“As a realist, when you hear a 25% chance, I’m already thinking of Step 2, thinking about the [other options], just [crossing] my fingers and praying that Allee is a match,” Jason said.

Matthew’s donor needed to be a human leukocyte antigen protein match, not a blood-type match. One of Matthew’s doctors in the hematology and oncology clinic at St. Louis Children’s Hospital explained the science behind a human leukocyte antigen protein match.

“You get half of those proteins from your mom and half of those proteins from your dad,” said Dr. Shalini Shenoy, a pediatric oncologist and the director of the pediatric stem-cell transplant program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “Fifty percent of the time, you’re going to be half-matched, so you’ll get the right set from mom and maybe the wrong set from dad. ... Twenty-five percent of the time, you share no antigens, no proteins at all because you got the wrong set.”

But the other 25% of the time, as was the case for Allee and Matthew, the donor and recipient will be a full match.

Shenoy explained Allee could not have been a better match for her brother, even if she had been born his identical twin.