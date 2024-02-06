Editor's note: This article contains references to suicide ideation and depression. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

Everything Keegan Meyn touched seemed to turn to dust before his eyes.

With a commitment on the horizon to play baseball at a "prestigious" Division 1 college, a loving, supportive family and an "awesome girlfriend," Meyn had it all.

But during his senior year -- long after Meyn had committed to play baseball at the school and only two weeks before National Signing Day when his commitment would be "written in ink" -- things changed. He was contacted by the college with a disappointing message: for reasons Meyn preferred not to disclose, his scholarship had been revoked. Without an athletic scholarship to pay for tuition, his dreams -- and his purest form of identity -- began to fall apart.

"I was really, super reliant on that, like I found my identity in it," Meyn said of his collegiate baseball career. "When they ended up taking my scholarship away, it really started the downward trend, and ... it caused me to want to prove myself, want to rely on my own strength in a lot of different ways."

Southeast Missouri State senior baseball player Keegan Meyn, right, speaks to a group during a Fields of Faith event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Oct. 9 at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

With little time left to find a new collegiate home before National Signing Day, Meyn said he "scrambled to find another college" at which to play baseball.

"At that time, I basically, in my mind, was saying, 'Man, if I don't find another Division I college, then I'm a nobody,'" Meyn recalled.

He ended up finding one, though he now admits he wasn't sure it was where he really wanted to be; but it was a Division I school, and therefore, checked the right box.

Things with the team didn't work out like he'd thought they would, and Meyn said his coaches told him he was "the worst teammate they've ever recruited" and he had "lied about who [he] said [he] was."

"Looking back on it now, they had some truth there," Meyn recalled, noting his release from that team was the catalyst for the depression he experienced.

Southeast Missouri State senior baseball player Keegan Meyn prays with (from left) Drew Dirnberger, Hunter Sutherland, Sam Dirnberger and Grason Welter to conclude a Fields of Faith event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Oct. 9 at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

It wasn't long before Meyn found himself spiraling into a "deep depression," one unlike anything he'd felt before.

"So I finish out that semester not being on the baseball team, and I go home and my arm's busted, so I can't play summer ball to get recruited, and my relationships with my parents and my girlfriend at the time and friends at the time really suffered because of my depression," Meyn said. "I didn't want to go out, I didn't want to partake in basically anything. I would just shut myself in, which led to more depression, by the way."

Meyn didn't think he would ever play baseball again and didn't foresee his relationships being mended. In short, he felt overwhelmingly alone.

So it was in the summer of 2017, Meyn sat in his childhood bedroom in Oklahoma City, mere feet away from his sleeping parents, and contemplated suicide.

With a gun in his hand, Meyn said only one thought had the power to reach him. Only one thought compelled him to put down the gun.