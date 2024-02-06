This story has been edited to correct the date of the accident.

On June 4, Mike Parry, pastor of Fruitland Community Church, was driving his church’s van with six other volunteers to Rayville, Louisiana, on a mission trip.

At an intersection, soon after crossing into Arkansas, the van collided with a tractor-trailer. Parry said the stop sign for the truck was on the ground, and the driver didn’t see it.

“The people in the car behind us saw everything and said we were gonna get T-boned,” Parry said. “I felt the same way so I put on the brakes, he went ahead of us, and we slid into him. It did pretty good damage. Church vans aren’t supposed to meet semi-trucks, right?”

Parry and Eric Macintyre, who was in the front passenger seat, were seriously injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The five other passengers, with injuries ranging from broken bones to cuts and bruises, were taken to a nearby hospital in Arkansas.

Mike Parry Southeast Missourian file

“I had a lot of blunt force trauma,” Parry said. “I was the driver of our vehicle, and I blacked out so I can’t give you a lot of details. I can tell you I probably hit the air bag and steering wheel. My stomach was thrown up into my diaphragm. My diaphragm was herniated. My left lung collapsed, and then I had a rib cracked, and then my shoulder blade had two cracks in it.”

Parry said he had emergency surgery and was in the hospital trauma center for six days. Parry said he’s doing well and jokingly tells people he’s 98% recovered. He said he missed about seven weeks of preaching, but he’s back to preaching every Sunday working full days and even playing racquetball.