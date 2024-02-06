As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing.

Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according to co-founder Rochelle Steffen. Narwhal's online fame has not only generated tens of thousands of dollars in donations to the animal rescue but has also sparked interest in special-needs animal adoptions.

Walking around the little city that has sprung up on a hill outside Jackson, Steffen explained all the ongoing work. A perimeter fence will allow for larger animal rescues — "I hope we can rescue a cow someday." A new office complex will enhance the adoption process. Eventually, a rehab pool will help animals grow or recover mobility.

All those projects are, in part, a response to Narwhal's popularity.

"Everybody who sees him has this good feeling. Everybody just grabs hold of that cute little puppy," Steffen said. "He has the ability to show that good things can come even in this time. You can see how much good he is doing and how much good there will be going forward."

Rochelle Steffen plays with Mac, namesake of Mac's Mission, an animal-rescue organization located outside Jackson. In the background is an area soon to be a new adoptions and rehab complex. Rick Fahr

Founding pooch

Narwhal is a global star, but the rescue organization's foundation is its namesake.

Mac is a pit bulldog and was Steffen's first rescue.

She found the puppy for sale, one of several in a litter. He was tiny, malnourished and not healthy. She scraped together the money to buy Mac and then enlisted help to nurture him to health. Today, the slate, brindle-colored dog is the alpha male of Steffen's menagerie, and his rescue led to many more.

Last week, Mac's Mission brimmed with nearly four dozen dogs — some with medical needs and others simply needing a happy home after being saved from hoarding situations — and several tortoises, saved after their owners wanted shed of them.