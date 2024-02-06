As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing.
Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according to co-founder Rochelle Steffen. Narwhal's online fame has not only generated tens of thousands of dollars in donations to the animal rescue but has also sparked interest in special-needs animal adoptions.
Walking around the little city that has sprung up on a hill outside Jackson, Steffen explained all the ongoing work. A perimeter fence will allow for larger animal rescues — "I hope we can rescue a cow someday." A new office complex will enhance the adoption process. Eventually, a rehab pool will help animals grow or recover mobility.
All those projects are, in part, a response to Narwhal's popularity.
"Everybody who sees him has this good feeling. Everybody just grabs hold of that cute little puppy," Steffen said. "He has the ability to show that good things can come even in this time. You can see how much good he is doing and how much good there will be going forward."
Narwhal is a global star, but the rescue organization's foundation is its namesake.
Mac is a pit bulldog and was Steffen's first rescue.
She found the puppy for sale, one of several in a litter. He was tiny, malnourished and not healthy. She scraped together the money to buy Mac and then enlisted help to nurture him to health. Today, the slate, brindle-colored dog is the alpha male of Steffen's menagerie, and his rescue led to many more.
Last week, Mac's Mission brimmed with nearly four dozen dogs — some with medical needs and others simply needing a happy home after being saved from hoarding situations — and several tortoises, saved after their owners wanted shed of them.
Steffen said operating the rescue requires lots of funding for expensive medical procedures and routine health care. The tortoises, for example, require heat lamps to regulate their body temperature.
"We have everything from dramatic needs — thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in special-needs animals — to orphan puppies that need spayed, neutered and adopted to their happy home," she said. "We just sponsored a dog with a local shelter that needed $4,000 in eye repairs. This was a 2-year-old dog that was potentially going to be lost because they didn't have the money for the surgery, but now, it is doing fine."
After Narwhal burst onto the scene last year, support for the puppy's care poured in from around the world. Many donors stepped forward to ensure the organization has the resources it needs.
Among that support is a $200,000 donation specifically for the adoption and rehab complex. A fundraising drive for the complex raised nearly $40,000 more.
But Narwhal's fame also shined a spotlight on other animals with special needs, and Steffen said adoptions of such animals has increased.
"People are becoming more aware of these animals that need special care, but what they need more than anything is a loving home," she said.
Steffen said an employee and a volunteer who lives at the site help care for the animals, but much remains to do.
"We don't have someone writing grants for us. We just don't have that capacity. It's something we need," she noted.
Still, new facilities at Mac's Mission testify to the growing organization, its work and fascination with a little dog with a tail growing out of his forehead, Steffen said.
"We are grateful for all the help we've gotten, and a bunch of it came because of that little puppy."
