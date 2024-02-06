Since Tom “Coach Tuke” Matukewicz came to Cape Girardeau nine years ago to become head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University football team, he’s often talked in glowing — even reverent — terms about Tom Michael, his old high school defensive coordinator in Silver Lake, Kansas.

“(Michael) taught me how to be a man,” Tuke said. “In watching him, I saw how a husband should treat his wife and about the love of Jesus Christ. (Michael) gave me the confidence to go to college and chase my dream of being a college football coach. He believed in me before I believed in myself.”

Many who follow SEMO’s gridiron program are familiar with Tuke’s gratitude for his former mentor since being hired by the university in 2013.

“We never called him ‘Tuke’ — he was always Tom to our family,” said Michael, who vividly recalls the first time the two met. “Tom was a freshman and our son, Garrett, was too, and I took Garrett down to the weight program at the beginning of summer that year. Tom was at the front door to greet us, and he was so much bigger than our son that I thought he must be a senior. You didn’t have to tell (Tom) what to do on the field; he knew where to go and what to do, and it was amazing. He had a nose for the ball, and I just gave him a few pointers. Literally, (Tom) was a like a coach.”

Off the field, the young man SEMO players and fans now call Tuke struggled, Michael said.

“Tom didn’t have a lot of direction or structure at that time (but) he knew he wanted to be a coach at a very young age. By the time he was a junior, he was wanting to go to church and know more about the Lord, so it ended up he was at our house a lot,” Michael said.

Michael said profanity is not uncommon on the practice field, and he had to make it clear to Tuke such language would not be tolerated in his family’s home.

“I slapped him on the chest one time when Tom was swearing, and I think it was the first time he had ever seen anybody react that way,” Michael recalled. “I also had to kick (Tuke) out of practice once, told him to get off the field because he wasn’t leading the others the way I knew he was capable. I was more of a yeller in those days and could get right into a young man’s face when necessary.”